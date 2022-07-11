2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo Opens Online

BEIJING, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 12, China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo, hosted by the CCPIT-China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and jointly hosted by China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) and ZhongZhan Information Cooperation Data Service Company, opened online on the "CCPIT cloud exhibition platform".

2022 China Oceania and South Pacific International Trade Digital Expo

This exhibition takes Chinese enterprises as the main body, takes the needs of sellers in Oceania and the South Pacific region as the core, and uses the digital exhibition platform to provide enterprises with online negotiation opportunities and accurate matching services. It is expected that more than 3000 buyers will visit and connect online. The exhibits cover Textile, Clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, Medical devices, Building materials and Hardware, Gifts and office supplies, Home appliances and Furniture, Consumer electronics and other fields. The exhibition also set up 13 exhibition areas, among which the "Chinese Brand" exhibition area highlights Chinese brand enterprises, products and services, and establishes a good image of Chinese Brands. In the "Service Trade" exhibition area, service trade enterprises are preferred, and efforts are made to promote "Chinese services" to go global and deeply integrate into the global industrial chain, value chain and logistics chain.

At present, the digital mode combining online and offline is becoming the new normal of the exhibition industry. The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) actively plans to continue to help Chinese enterprises "maintain orders" and "stabilize foreign trade" by relying on the accumulated experience in organizing digital exhibitions, and makes full use of the platform advantages of the "CCPIT cloud Exhibition" to display China's development achievements, the economic and trade cooperation between China and Oceania and the South Pacific region, while introducing the business environment in Oceania, interpreting the relevant free trade agreements and the global economic and trade friction index and other important information. During the exhibition, six industry matchmaking meetings will be held, with themes including Textile, Clothing and Xinjiang cotton products, Medical devices, Hardware and Building materials, Gifts and office supplies, Home appliances and Consumer electronics, to help Chinese enterprises further conduct online exchanges with politicians and businessmen in Oceania and the South Pacific region. The exhibition period of this expo is 10 days and will end on July 21, 2022.

