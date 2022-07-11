Denver Legal Group Opens Their Doors to Criminal Defense Clients in Colorado

DENVER, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Legal Group is excited to open their doors this June and begin servicing criminal defense clients in Denver and the surrounding areas. Denver Legal Group is a sister company of Colorado Legal Group, a top tier divorce & family law practice also based in Denver. Attorneys Joseph Cash and Kelsey Berkley will be leading Denver Legal Group. Both Joseph and Kelsey are practicing divorce & family law attorneys at Colorado Legal Group and have a strong background in handling criminal defense cases. Managing Attorney and CEO, David Crum also has a long-standing background in criminal defense and has always had the intention of servicing criminal defense clients in Denver once he found the right attorneys for the job.

"In addition to having a long career as a divorce and family law attorney, I also have extensive experience handling criminal defense cases. So, it was always my intention to expand Colorado Legal Group into the area of criminal defense. With the launch of Denver Legal Group, I am joining attorney Kelsey Berkley, a former public defender, and attorney Joseph Cash, who is experienced in felony and white-collar criminal defense, to provide high level representation of individuals charged with crimes in Denver and throughout the state of Colorado. I am thrilled to be part of such a smart, energetic team of lawyers."- CEO, David Crum

Attorney Joseph Cash has been practicing divorce & family law at Colorado Legal Group and has a strong background in handling criminal defense cases in Colorado. Attorney Kelsey Berkley also practices divorce & family at Colorado Legal Group and was a public defender with the Colorado Springs Public Defender's office prior to joining Colorado Legal Group. Both Joe and Kelsey are strong advocates for their divorce & family law clients. With their established backgrounds in handling criminal defense cases and passion for helping their clients, we are confident they will be strong advocates for their criminal defense clients as well.

Denver Legal Group is Colorado's premier criminal defense law firm. The attorneys at Denver Legal Group specialize in helping their clients get through their criminal defense cases with as little drama and as efficiently possible. For more information, visit www.denverlegalgroup.com.

