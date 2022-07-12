CONSOL ENERGY NAMED FINALIST IN RAGAN CSR & DIVERSITY AWARDS

CANONSBURG, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy has been nationally recognized for its transparency in communicating about corporate social responsibility (CSR).

The company is a finalist in Ragan's CSR & Diversity Awards for its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) campaign for "Trust and Transparency in Communications."

"There are preconceived notions about our industry, and they couldn't be more wrong. To be recognized for the transparency and trustworthiness of our Environmental and Social Governance messaging is an honor. Our commitment to reimagining this industry has been at the forefront of our corporate strategy and communications," said Jimmy Brock, president and CEO of CONSOL Energy. "Now, more than ever, we are focused on sustainably leading the transformation of a mature industry that still holds high potential to benefit society going forward."

Ragan Communications, a leading voice in internal and external organizational communications for more than 50 years, honors communications professionals and campaigns that have a commitment to improving their communities in the annual CSR & Diversity Awards. The awards recognize companies across the country that use communications efforts to keep employees involved and engaged and take the charge on diversity, organizational transparency and social good.

CONSOL is being honored for a body of work including its employee communications video deployed during the annual fire safety training, the educational and community outreach work of its philanthropic arm, the CONSOL Cares Foundation, and its social media campaigns focusing on the company's ESG goals and partnerships, positive environmental impacts, ethical goals and human rights policy.

CONSOL will be among dozens of elite companies across the nation recognized at a special event on July 14 at the Yale Club in New York City. Ragan will announce the category winner at that time.

