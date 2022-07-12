DRS Imaging Opens State-of-the-Art Scanning & Document Management Facility in Santa Ana

Summary:

DRS Imaging's new high-security document digitization facility in Santa Ana meets SOC 2, HIPAA, and CJIS (Criminal Justice Information Services) regulations. High-volume scanning of sensitive records is challenging as data and network security violations attract hefty penalties. The new facility will meet the demand for secure scanning in the Santa Ana region.

SANTA ANA, Calif. , July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DRS Imaging LLC has launched its newest scanning and document conversion facility in Santa Ana, California. The state-of-the-art bureau is HIPAA-compliant, meets SOC 2 compliance and Criminal Justice Information Systems (CJIS) norms, and is notably one of the few scanning facilities meeting these standards in California, and specifically in Santa Ana.

Incorrect, incomplete or outdated medical information is the number one cause of low-quality healthcare and poor patient outcomes. HIPAA-compliant digital records are a prerequisite to providing high-quality care.

The Santa Ana document conversion facility addresses this need and will be a boon for the region's hospitals, clinics, and government healthcare agencies. The facility is certified by the State of California to process and convert patient records to HIPAA-compliant electronic health records .

The facility also meets the document digitization needs of law enforcement agencies, police and justice departments, and county records offices which must adhere to strict CJIS compliances.

Cliff Newman, Chief Executive Office of DRS Imaging LLC remarked, "This full-production scanning facility is a secured warehouse location that was formerly occupied by a major public safety agency in Orange County. It is ideal for handling sensitive documents such as medical records and case files in access-controlled systems and secured networks. It will completely transform medical and government records management in the area."

Notably, the facility will also be a focal point for DRS Imaging's ongoing Regional Cooperative Agreement Imaging Services contract for the County of Orange.

DRS follows stringent HIPAA security protocols during the scanning process, establishing a chain of trust which is critical for managing confidential documents.

The facility is staffed with over 65 document scanning professionals, expertly trained on industry compliances and security best practices. It also boasts of the latest production scanners and automated data capture technology .

With the launch of this facility, DRS Imaging is well-positioned to provide specialized medical records scanning , county records management services, and government document conversion projects for medical facilities and government agencies throughout the state of California.

About DRS Imaging: Founded in 1964, DRS Imaging LLC is one of the oldest and largest scanning bureaus in the United States. With scanning facilities in major cities across the US, DRS offers a complete line of on-site and off-site scanning services, including microfilm scanning, document management solutions, and turnkey Check 21 and EMR systems. DRS Imaging has successfully completed more than 50,000 scanning projects, and several of the team have earned the coveted Certified Document Imaging Architect Award from CompTIA for mastery in document conversion.

