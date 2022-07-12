Just Play Launches Art Squad, a New Art-Meets-Fashion Doll Line

Combining Fashion Doll Play with the Exploding Trend of DIY Arts & Crafts, Art Squad is a Celebration of Creativity, Crafting and Self-Expression

PHILADELPHIA, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just Play, a leading global toy company announces the release of the all-new fashion doll line, Art Squad. The collection includes four 10-inch-tall Art Squad Dolls that each feature a unique fashion and art activity including painting, etching, beading, and stenciling. With the included arts & crafts supplies, DIY activities, and color-in clothing and accessories, Art Squad Dolls provides a canvas for kids to express their creativity and self-expression.

Just Play Logo (PRNewsfoto/Just Play) (PRNewswire)

As a break frame entry to the doll aisle, Art Squad combines modern, highly styled fashion doll play with the growing trend of DIY arts and crafts, as exemplified by TikTok tags #DIYCRAFT (2.4 billion+ views) and #TIKTOKArt (12 billion+ views). With four distinct styles, there's a doll and craft for every kind of emerging artist. Kids can customize their doll's outfit and accessories, as well as create colorful art pieces for themselves, with the included DIY arts & crafts kits.

First sold exclusively at CAMP, The Family Experience Company, Art Squad Dolls are now available for presale on Amazon, followed by an August rollout at Target. The dolls were unveiled on July 1 at CAMP, across social media channel, @ArtSquad_Official, and will be showcased this week at two private events for media and influencers.

"Art Squad was created based on insights that girls desire expanded play and love the customization that is enabled through art + activities. The unique design aesthetic and attention to detail highlight the passion that our amazingly talented design team put into the creation of this line," says Bridget Russo, SVP of Product Development.

About Just Play, LLC

Just Play is a passionate toy company and global leader across a broad range of children's consumer goods including figures, playsets, dolls, plush, role-play and dress-up. They create unique and innovative proprietary lines, as well as award-winning products based on popular children's entertainment brands with best-in-class licensing partners. Just Play was founded by two toy industry veterans, Charlie Emby and Geoffrey Greenberg, in 2010 and has risen to a top 10 toy company according to NPD for the past 5 years. To learn more about Just Play visit www.justplayproducts.com or follow on Instagram (@JustPlayProducts) or on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/JustPlay ).

Art Squad celebrates creativity, crafting and self-expression with gorgeous 10-inch dolls that include arts & crafts supplies, color-in clothing and accessories, and DIY activities for both kids and their doll. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JUST PLAY