Right Way Elevator Expands Service Capabilities with New Bonita Springs, Florida Office

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Right Way Elevator Maintenance, Inc. , an American Elevator Group (AEG) company, that specializes in the maintenance, modernization, and repair of elevator equipment, announced the expansion of its service footprint with the opening of a new office located at 28631 N Diesel Drive in Bonita Springs, Florida. In addition to the new Bonita Springs location, Right Way Elevator has a corporate office in St Petersburg, Florida and an additional office in Sarasota, Florida.

Right Way Elevator has been on a growth trajectory since its founding in 2012. Right Way has been able to achieve this significant growth due to the company's strategic placement in the market, its stellar localized service, by performing high quality preventative maintenance, modernization and repair work, and employing great talent that add exceptional value to its customers.

"We are thrilled to expand our offerings to Bonita Springs, Florida and now provide expert and reliable service in this area," said Ryan Coley, President, Right Way Elevator Maintenance, Inc. "We are actively looking to increase our service area and opening this new office is a part of that journey."



He continued, "In addition, being part of American Elevator Group (AEG) provides us with immense resources and added value that helps us to deliver the best quality services and allows us to continue to grow."

An open house celebration will take place Wednesday, July 13, 2022 from 11 A.M. - 2 P.M at the new Bonita Springs office. Property managers, commercial building managers, and consulting companies are invited to the grand opening which will offer refreshments from Big Papa's Country Kitchen, giveaways, and provide an informational setting in which to learn more about Right Way Elevators' services.

About Right Way Elevator Maintenance, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Right Way Elevator Maintenance Inc. offers superior quality elevator service. With over 36 years of experience servicing commercial elevators in west central Florida, Right Way Elevator handles all areas of elevator service – from routine maintenance to full modernizations and state mandated testing and compliance.

For more information visit https://www.rightwayelevator.com/

About American Elevator Group

Founded in 2020, American Elevator Group is the largest independent elevator service provider in North America. The group consists of independent elevator companies that deliver local expertise and customer service across 21 states. Backed by significant resources in safety, finance, technology, marketing, and operations, the group is in a continuous state of growth.

For more information on AEG, visit www.americanelevator.com

