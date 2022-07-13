California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District Announce 2022 "Rookie of the Year" Teacher Awards

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Credit Union, in partnership with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), recently honored 17 first-year District teachers through its annual Rookie of the Year program. California Credit Union, which has served the education community with premier financial services for 90 years, created the Rookie of the Year program in 2015 to recognize exceptional new LAUSD teachers within the greater Los Angeles community.

California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell said, "We are proud to honor each of the 2022 LAUSD Rookies of the Year for a wonderful start to their new career in education. We all know the life-long influence a special teacher can have in our lives. We applaud the commitment and passion of these new educators, and want to thank each of these inspiring new teachers for their dedication to their students and schools."

"Teachers play an integral role in the academic outcomes of our students," Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho said. "We are incredibly impressed by the service, insights and performance of our 17 Rookies of the Year, each who has provided outstanding academic support during their first year in the classroom as a teacher. Thank you to each of our honorees!"

Representing elementary, middle and high schools throughout the greater Los Angeles area, the 2022 Rookies of the Year are:

2022 Winner School Stacey Amezcua Gerald A. Lawson STEAM Academy Victoria Andal Bushnell Way Elementary School Nestor Avelar Liggett Street Elementary School Stephanie Bartolo Esteban Torres HS Social Justice Leadership Academy Magnet Jennifer Camacho Hollenbeck Middle School Lizette De Santos Liberty Blvd. Elementary School Isabella Fritch Susan Miller Dorsey Senior High School Berenice A Galvan Ramirez Miguel Contreras LC - Business and Tourism Erik Garcia Alexander Fleming Middle School Jacqueline Gongora Cantara Street Elementary School/VAPA Magnet Jennifer Isbell Panorama High School Kimberly Kircher Sun Valley Magnet: Engineering Technology Jasmin Martinez Gulf Avenue Elementary School Tamara Morozov Palisades Charter Elementary School Alyssa Newman Calabash Charter Academy Martha Estrella Novoa Amestoy Elementary School Melissa Ruano Ranchito Ave. Elementary School

The Rookie of the Year winners were recognized during a ceremony at Dodger Stadium on July 1st, which included the teachers and their guests, as well as California Credit Union and Los Angeles Unified School District officials.

The winning teachers were selected based on a number of factors, including effectiveness in preparing and delivering instruction, providing a positive classroom climate with strong routines and procedures, adopting a dynamic and engaging teaching style, and showing high levels of professionalism.

California Credit Union created the Rookie of the Year program in partnership with LAUSD to acknowledge first-year District teachers who have shown exemplary commitment to education. Teachers are nominated by school administrators, and winners are selected by a LAUSD committee. Since the program began in 2015, California Credit Union has recognized 147 LAUSD teachers as a Rookie of the Year.

