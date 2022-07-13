Capchase Debuts New Analytics Tool and Announces More Than $400 Million In Committed Debt Financing

Capchase Analytics provides customers with critical performance metrics to improve real-time financial decision making

Capchase grows existing partnership with i80 Group and establishes new partnership with an international banking group

NEW YORK, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capchase , a New York-based provider of non-dilutive capital, today announced Capchase Analytics, a tool to help Software as a Service (SaaS) founders make real-time financial decisions based on their businesses' performance. Along with the launch of Capchase Analytics , the company revealed more than $400 million in additional debt financing.

Capchase Analytics, the newest tool provided by Capchase to help SaaS businesses grow faster, will allow founders access to real-time business metrics to make key decisions. Combined with new institutional backing from i80 Group and an international banking group, Capchase is primed to deploy more than $1 billion to SaaS companies in the next few years as startups look to extend their runway and avoid a down round in an uncertain market.

"A long-time goal of ours has been to provide access to holistic financial information from within the Capchase dashboard, and now Capchase Analytics allows founders to make more informed decisions on a convenient and intuitive platform," said Miguel Fernandez, co-founder and CEO of Capchase. "Customers who trust and use Capchase for their financing will now be able to better understand their business growth trends, forecast the future, make profitable decisions, and feel confident in timing their raises."

Capchase Analytics will present customers who provide their banking, accounting and subscription management data with a dashboard that has up-to-date financial metrics. Within the dashboard, users can view their most important business information in real-time, including monthly recurring revenue, customer retention rate, and burn rate.

The $400 million in debt financing will be used to provide committed capital support for both current and future Capchase customers, and to diversify current product offerings. The financing grows the existing partnership with the i80 Group and establishes a new financing partnership with an international banking group. These funding partners join a dedicated roster of VC investors, including SciFi VC, QED Investors, Bling Capital, Caffeinated Capital and 01 Advisors.

"In periods of market uncertainty, being able to assess and address financial performance in real time is critically important for enabling good decision making. Capchase provides their customers with the capital they need to continue to succeed, and the insights to operate efficiently. Over the course of our partnership, Capchase has repeatedly demonstrated their ability to create new products that address the changing needs of customers" said Peter Frank, managing director of i80 Group. "Our investment will enable Capchase's continued growth as a leader in non-dilutive financial solutions."

"Capchase has been an incredible partner and we would not be where we are today without them," said Raad Ahmed, founder and CEO of Lawtrades. "With Capchase, we were able to unlock a significant amount of future revenue that we immediately put to use in growing the business. We grew at triple-digit rates last year and that has presented a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us, which would not have otherwise been possible."

Capchase customers can access Capchase Analytics through the app dashboard by clicking on the Analytics tab. To get started with Capchase and apply for funding, please visit www.capchase.com .

About Capchase

Capchase is a platform for recurring-revenue companies to secure non-dilutive capital. Founded in 2020 and Headquartered in New York City, the company provides financing by bringing future expected cash flows to the present day – thereby extending an immediate line of credit. Companies that work with Capchase are able to secure funding that is fast, flexible, and doesn't dilute their ownership.

View original content:

SOURCE Capchase