Conco Services LLC Promotes Tim Meyer to President of Industrial Markets

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Conco Services LLC, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, PA, is pleased to announce it has promoted Timothy Layne Meyer of Lake Charles, Louisiana, to President, Industrial Markets in recognition of his superior performance leading the company's Industrial Division's sales and safety programs as well as establishing its nondestructive testing (NDT) capabilities in the industrial and petrochemical markets.

In Meyer's twelve years with Conco, his successes in sales, sales management, and safety management have warranted his steady rise through the ranks. Hired as a Regional Sales Manager in 2010, Meyer quickly became the top industrial revenue producer. Meyer helped establish a strong foothold in the petrochemical arena that built Conco a reputable name as a quality mechanical cleaning service provider in that sector. In 2016, he was named Vice President of Industrial Markets, and in 2021, he became Conco's Director of Safety.

Calling on over 30 years of industry experience, Meyer has established MSA's with most of the top petrochemical companies including DOW, ExxonMobil, Lyondellbasell, Chevron, ChevronPhillips, and Valero along with many others for Conco. As Vice President, he developed a strong sales force and infrastructure that continues to support and achieve record financial milestones for Conco in the petrochemical arena.

In late 2020, under Meyer's direction, Conco invested heavily into a nondestructive testing service line and grew the industrial NDT group from zero to 18 technicians specializing in tube testing with ECT, RFT, IRIS, and other techniques over the course of 18 months. Conco is 50% ahead of the expected annual projection.

Under Meyer's supervision, several safety milestones have been achieved. The OSHA Recordable rate went from 1.60 to 0 for a three-year average and by the end November 2021, one million recordable-free man-hours were achieved and recognized by the National Safety Council, which presented Conco a "Million Work Hours" safety award. In May 2022, the Houston Business Roundtable awarded Conco the "Best in Category" safety award for Small Environmental companies.

