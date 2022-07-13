InventHelp Presents Innovative Cooling Microwave (SUU-120)

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I would put dishes in the microwave and sometimes they would get overheated," said the inventor from New York, N.Y. "I wanted to create an appliance that would be able to heat items but also cool it down if it is overheated."

He invented QUICKY that includes a cooling fan inside of a microwave oven. This could help enable overheated dished to be cooled if overheated. This appliance could help further reduce the length of time required for them to be ready for consumption. Additionally, this automatic cooking system would be convenient to use and could make it easier to properly cook food.

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SUU-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

