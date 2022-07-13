PEPSICO BEVERAGES NORTH AMERICA ACQUIRES NEARLY 152 ACRES OF LAND FOR CONSTRUCTION OF 1.2 MILLION SQUARE FOOT MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HIGH POINT DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, EXPANDS DENVER FOOTPRINT

New facility set to be the largest, most sustainable PepsiCo Beverages North America plant in U.S. and create 250 new jobs for Denver-area residents

DENVER, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) acquired nearly 152 acres of land at the Denver High Point development area where it will build a state-of-the-art, 1.2 million square foot manufacturing facility. Set to open in 2023, the new facility is PBNA's latest project as part of its near 75-year investment in the Denver community, including the company's River North Art District location that has been in operation since the 1950s. This new development, located near the intersection of 72nd Avenue and Argonne Street, holds three times the capacity of the current facility and will be PBNA's largest U.S. plant location.

PepsiCo Beverages North America set to open new High Point facility in Denver, CO in 2023. (PRNewswire)

Following a lengthy and competitive site selection process that analyzed four states, PBNA chose Denver to build on its long history in the state through sustainable business. The initiative is part of PBNA's effort to double down on its commitment to both the company's 1,200 current Coloradan employees and Denver's highly educated and skilled workforce populations.

With a positive value chain at the forefront of its design, the new development supports PepsiCo's pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) pledge to positively impact people and the planet. As the company's most sustainable domestic outpost, the new facility will aim to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency, and reduced virgin plastic use.

From supply chain leadership roles to hourly positions including mechanics, truck drivers and forklift operators, the High Point facility will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area in addition to retaining all 250 current employees who will be upskilled as needed to operate the innovative manufacturing equipment.

"We're thrilled to call Denver, a city that shares so many of our values, home to PepsiCo's most sustainable U.S. plant location," said PepsiCo Beverages North America's West Division President, Johannes Evenblij. "With the High Point facility serving a model for the future of PBNA's supply chain, we're eager to continue deepening our dedication to Colorado through positive impacts such as new job opportunities and more sustainable business solutions."

To support the new facility, PBNA is partnering with the City and County of Denver through Denver Economic Development and Opportunity (DEDO) for outreach and hiring activities to connect Denver area residents with these employment opportunities.

"PepsiCo has been committed to our community for nearly 75 years, and we're proud that they have chosen to deepen their roots here and grow that commitment," said Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock. "Not only will their new facility create more quality jobs in our city, it significantly boosts their commitment to sustainability and supports my administration's climate action efforts. We've been working hand in hand with the PepsiCo team on this project and look forward to taking it across the finish line."

This significant project was supported by several organizations including multiple agencies within the City and County of Denver, Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation and Xcel Energy.

"Our strong workforce and thriving economy are proving that Colorado is the best place to live, work, and do business, and we are thrilled over 250 new jobs are being created in our state," said Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

"Metro Denver welcomed this opportunity to support the expansion of such a distinguished company like PepsiCo," said Raymond H. Gonzales, President of the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation. "Their dedication to upskilling and reskilling their workforce, all while implementing sustainable business practices, speaks to the collective values of the region. We look forward to PepsiCo's future success and the positive impact their new facility will have on our communities."

The new PBNA High Point facility is scheduled to open in Summer 2023 and will produce many popular products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel and Muscle Milk.

Additional details about hiring, technological innovation, facility operations and community initiatives will be announced in the coming weeks. To learn more about current open positions across PepsiCo, visit www.PepsiCoJobs.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $79 billion in net revenue in 2021, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Denver Economic Development & Opportunity

Denver Economic Development & Opportunity is leading an inclusive and innovative economy for all Denver residents, businesses, and neighborhoods by supporting local and global business development, workforce development programs, and stabilization efforts in Denver's diverse neighborhoods. Learn more at www.denvergov.org/economicdevelopment.

CONTACT:

Megan O'Malley

(409) 766-0750

MOMalley@Golin.com

Yera Ha

(603) 505-1268

yera.ha@pepsico.com

Chelsea Rosty

(970) 250-2189

chelsea.rosty@denvergov.org

PepsiCo Beverages North America (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PepsiCo