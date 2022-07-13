Real Good Foods Announces Expansion of Breakfast Platform with New Breakfast Bowls & Breakfast Bites

CHERRY HILL, N.J., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGF) ("Real Good Foods" or the "Company"), an innovative, high-growth, branded, health- and wellness-focused frozen food company, today announced the expansion of its Breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites. This builds off Real Good Foods' Breakfast Sandwiches, which are the #1 selling better-for-you sandwiches in the Frozen HWI Breakfast category as measured by SPINS.

Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bowls are made from nutritious ingredients, including Real Good Foods' Crispy Tots, along with whole eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins. Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bites are made with an innovative, grain-free shell, using clean, real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese and traditional breakfast proteins.

Real Good Foods' new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S., including, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and more. They can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com.

"These breakfast offerings are the result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our community continues to push us to provide nutritious and convenient options at breakfast, and I am proud of our talented and dedicated team that worked hard to make these innovative items possible," said Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other breakfast options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and are loaded with carbohydrates, our new, nutritious breakfast items have a limited amount of carbs, made 100% grain-free, and are loaded with protein."

About The Real Good Food Company

Founded in 2016, Real Good Foods believes there is a better way to enjoy our favorite foods. Its brand commitment, "Real Food You Feel Good About Eating," represents the Company's strong belief that, by eating its food, consumers can enjoy more of their favorite foods and, by doing so, live better lives as part of a healthier lifestyle. Its mission is to make nutritious comfort foods that are low in carbohydrates, high in protein, and made from gluten and grain free real ingredients more accessible to everyone, improve human health, and, in turn, improve the lives of millions of people. Real Good Foods offers delicious options across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacking occasions available, in over 16,000 stores nationwide, including Walmart, Costco, Kroger, and Target, and directly from its website at www.realgoodfoods.com. Learn more about Real Good Foods by visiting its website or on Instagram at @realgoodfoods, where it has one of the largest social media followings of any brand within the frozen food industry today with nearly 420,000 followers. For interviews with Bryan Freeman, Executive Chairman, email realgoodfoods@powerdigital.com.

