Holcim US Unites Legacy Brands in Texas

Company expands Holcim US identity in Texas , bringing together some of the state's most trusted brands in the building sector

New milestone in Holcim's transformation to be the U.S. leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions

DALLAS , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim US, the leader in sustainable building solutions, announced today big plans to unite its legacy brands in Texas, the state where everything is bigger. The regional rebrand will advance Holcim's big ideas and innovations to build progress for people in the Lone Star State, while maintaining the existing teams and products responsible for unmatched customer satisfaction.

Holcim Logo (PRNewsfoto/LafargeHolcim) (PRNewswire)

"As Holcim commits to building a more sustainable future, we have embraced the role of innovation counselors but continue to prioritize customer needs," said Rick Pucci, Head, Southern Region, Holcim US. "In shifting the state's legacy brands to Holcim US, our goal is to make Texas-sized progress while continuing to provide the same notable products and solutions-based teams we've become known for in the market."

A trusted partner for decades in Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, this initial regional transformation will see numerous Texas-based legacy brands, including Lattimore Materials, Tarrant Concrete and Colorado River Concrete, join under the Holcim name, alongside the Holcim Midlothian plant near Dallas.

The timely transition kicks off just as construction projects in Texas are starting to rebound following industry disruption caused by the pandemic. With $114.13 billion in construction starts in 2021, a seven percent increase from the previous year, now is the right time to band together and maximize innovation.

Uniting these brands as Holcim builds on the market strength of each and streamlines the company's collective work as a sustainable builder of progress. Operations at each of the locations will continue to provide the same level of quality service and products customers have come to expect over the years, now operating as Holcim.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world's most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

In the United States, Holcim, includes close to 350 sites in 43 states and employs 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

Contact

Jaylon Brinkley, Pierpont Communications

jbrinkley@piercom.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holcim