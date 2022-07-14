HOT TOMATO SUMMER: THE SEQUEL

Duke's Launches Tomatoes and Mayo Restaurant Event in Richmond and Greenville

RICHMOND, Va., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, Duke's Mayo took over tomato season with a weeklong celebration that served mayo and tomato dishes in partnership with restaurants across Richmond. This year, they're inviting their hometown Greenville to join in too. The event will run from Monday, July 18th to Sunday, July 24th, and will feature specials from over 70 total restaurants in both cities.

It's a Hot Tomato Summer! Visit participating restaurants in Richmond and Greenville July 18-24th and celebrate all things tomato & mayo! (PRNewswire)

Hot Tomato Summer was created to lend support to restaurants bouncing back from the pandemic. The event received so much love from Richmonders and Duke's fans alike that the brand decided to make its comeback even hotter, quintupling last year's footprint.

Duke's and tomatoes paved their way as the power couple of southern cuisine over 100 years ago when Eugenia Duke perfected the tomato sandwich in Greenville, S.C. For Hot Tomato Summer, each event partner will put their own spin on the duo and create custom specials that will run throughout the week in addition to their regular menu, inviting folks to enjoy Duke's in both its classic and remixed glory.

"When we launched Hot Tomato Summer last year, we wanted to remind everyone of the talent, creativity, and flavors only found in the South," said Rebecca Lupesco, Duke's Brand Manager of Mayohem, "but the dishes truly blew us away, ranging from mayo ice cream to tomato pie, seafood salad, and more. We can't wait to see what bold and exciting flavors are on the table this year."

In honor of the event and to raise awareness of food desserts, Duke's and Sauer Brands will collectively be donating $20,000 to help support Shalom Farms and Mill Village Garden. Shalom Farms is a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has equitable access to nourishing food and meaningful opportunities to grow, choose, cook and enjoy fresh produce. And with a similar mission, Mill Village Farms is working to redevelop vacant properties in Greenville's historic mill communities, growing food for the surrounding area while also providing employment opportunities for neighborhood youth.

For more information on participating restaurants and specific offerings, you can visit dukesmayo.com/hottomatosummer .

Duke's Mayonnaise was created in 1917 in Greenville, S.C. by Eugenia Duke. Since then, Duke's has been adding southern flavors to make good things better. In addition to the flagship mayonnaise, which is still made according to the founder's original recipe, Duke's offers light, olive oil, and flavored mayonnaises, tartar sauce, sandwich relish and regionally inspired Duke's Southern Sauces, dressings, and mustards. Duke's is the Official Condiment of the Tailgate and title sponsor of the Duke's Mayo Classic & Duke's Mayo Bowl. For more information, visit dukesmayo.com or follow @dukes_mayonnaise on Instagram.

(PRNewsfoto/Duke's Mayonnaise) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Duke's Mayonnaise