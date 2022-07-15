NetEase Enters into Exclusive 2022 World Cup Digital Partnerships for the French and Argentinian Football Teams

HANGZHOU, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company") today announced that NetEase Media, the Company's well-established internet media platform, has partnered with the French Football Federation (FFF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) to serve as their exclusive online media partner in China and provide exciting interactive content about the teams for the 2022 World Cup.

Under the terms of the agreements, NetEase Media will distribute bespoke content for the two high-profile football teams across media outlets in China during the World Cup. Among other activities, NetEase Media will invite players and coaches of the teams to analyze and forecast the progression of the tournament through video chats, as well as produce documentaries about renowned players such as Lionel Messi. In addition, Chinese fans of both teams will get a closer look at their favorite football stars through interactive posts and discussions on NetEase's platforms.

NetEase Media is home to one of the first Internet portals and one of the most popular news applications in China, and has been dedicated to providing informative and inspiring quality content to millions of Chinese users for decades.

These partnerships represent the third consecutive time that NetEase has worked jointly with leading global football associations to provide users with exclusive premium content in China for the World Cup. In the previous 2018 World Cup, NetEase Media partnered with the French and German national football teams to deliver over 11,000 original releases across a variety of news and social media outlets, attracting a total of more than 1.5 billion page views.

About NetEase, Inc.

As a leading internet technology company based in China, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") provides premium online services centered around innovative and diverse content, community, communication and commerce. NetEase develops and operates some of China's most popular mobile and PC games. In more recent years, NetEase has expanded into international markets including Japan and North America. In addition to its self-developed game content, NetEase partners with other leading game developers, such as Blizzard Entertainment and Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary), to operate globally renowned games in China. NetEase's other innovative service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), China's leading technology-focused intelligent learning company, and Cloud Village (HKEX: 9899), also known as NetEase Cloud Music, China's leading online music content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private label e-commerce platform. For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

