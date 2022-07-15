Workday Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises

Positioned as a Leader Based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of the inaugural 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises* based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

Workday Enterprise Management Cloud brings together core financials, human resources, and operational data in one adaptable system to help provide service-centric organizations with predictive insights, greater agility, and engaging experiences. Workday Financial Management , Workday Human Capital Management (HCM), Workday Adaptive Planning , Workday Accounting Center , Workday Prism Analytics , and Workday Spend Management can integrate seamlessly into the customer's technology ecosystem to help transform the way organizations operate across finance, human resources, and procurement.

Helping Customers to Accelerate Transformation

With more than 9,500 customers across 175 countries, Workday continues to deliver innovative solutions that help enable service-centric enterprises to navigate transformation in the changing world of work.

With Workday, service-centric organizations can:

Gain more meaningful insights and adapt business strategies to match the speed of change. Employees and extended workers often represent the largest source of spend for service-centric organizations. By combining operational data with finance and worker data, organizations are empowered to make real-time, data-driven decisions to help maximize profitability and performance across talent populations. With Workday's intelligent data core , organizations can integrate and manage multiple data sources, allowing visibility across their ecosystem in one place. For example, an organization can respond to dynamic changes by modeling new strategies and taking action, as well as aligning the workforce to business needs. Employees and extended workers often represent the largest source of spend for service-centric organizations. By combining operational data with finance and worker data, organizations are empowered to make real-time, data-driven decisions to help maximize profitability and performance across talent populations. With Workday's, organizations can integrate and manage multiple data sources, allowing visibility across their ecosystem in one place. For example, an organization can respond to dynamic changes by modeling new strategies and taking action, as well as aligning the workforce to business needs.

Fuel automation and increase efficiency in mission-critical business processes. Workday helps orchestrate seamless processing across the front, middle, and back office technology ecosystem, creating a connected and frictionless experience that helps increase employee productivity. For example, with the ability to conduct continuous accounting and embedded machine learning to help automate transactional processes, as well as workspaces that help enable collaboration across finance teams, employees have more time to focus on strategy and analysis.

Unlock the potential of the most valuable resource – the workforce. Human capital is the most complex, multi-dimensional asset service-centric organizations have to manage. Workday helps organizations map people resources to business needs, including upskilling, job rotations, and training. In addition, with Workday Peakon Employee Voice, leaders can get real-time insight into employee sentiment so organizations can turn feedback into dialog and action. With these tools, organizations can better manage critical people resources to help improve retention and reduce attrition. Human capital is the most complex, multi-dimensional asset service-centric organizations have to manage. Workday helps organizations map people resources to business needs, including upskilling, job rotations, and training. In addition, withleaders can get real-time insight into employee sentiment so organizations can turn feedback into dialog and action. With these tools, organizations can better manage critical people resources to help improve retention and reduce attrition.

Ability to Execute Drives Customer Satisfaction

Workday achieved an industry-leading 97% customer satisfaction rating in its latest customer satisfaction survey driven by the ability to execute effectively for customers facing the growing challenges of today's volatile climate. Additionally, Gartner® Peer Insights™ documents customer experience through verified ratings and peer reviews. As of July 1, 2022, Workday customer reviews include the following:

read full review ] "Moving from an aging on-premise ERP solution to Workday was a breath of fresh air. Selecting Workday as our corporate HR ERP solution has provided us with stability, flexibility, and ease of use." — ERP Director in the Banking Industry [

read full review ] "Great tool that allows [us] to keep Finance and HR core operations within the same tool as a single source of truth." — Sr. Director of Information Systems in the IT Services Industry [

read full review ] "The actionable insights to optimize the process is commendable. Whether it is working hours or paid time off, everything is answered." — Center Head in the Higher Ed Industry [

Comments on the News

"We realize the importance of strong workflow and reporting capabilities to increase the efficiency in the organization, as well as having quick access to key data to drive business performance," said Duncan Magrath, chief financial officer, Alfa Financial. "Workday enables our finance and HR teams to streamline previously manual, time-consuming processes and gives us a real-time, holistic view of our business."

"With Workday, we have an enterprise system that enables us to both manage our workforce and the costs associated with our workforce in a single platform," said Rich Rogers, chief information officer, Prisma Health. "Our employees and contingent workers are happy with the user experience and streamlined workflows in Workday, and our finance team has a real-time view into our business, which simplifies our reporting and analysis. Combining our ability to manage our finances, supplies, and people in a single system helps us achieve our organizational goals to support exceptional service to our patients and their families."

"With Workday, we have been able to consolidate multiple systems and manual processes into one, which has been extremely beneficial for our business," said Wayne Sisco, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Redstone Federal Credit Union. "As part of our culture of accountability, Workday has allowed our employees to be less focused on transactions and spend more time on analytics and strategy through increased visibility and effective reporting."

"Workday was founded on the idea that enterprise systems must be fully interconnected to provide the capability and visibility modern enterprises need to be successful," said Sayan Chakraborty, executive vice president of product and technology, Workday. "We are proud to have been named a Leader in Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises. By bringing together systems and data and helping enable finance, procurement, and HR leaders to support their organizations, together we can deliver digital transformation for the changing world of work."

Additional Information

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Cloud ERP for Service-Centric Enterprises, John Van Decker, Denis Torii, Tim Faith, Sam Grinter, Patrick Connaughton, 12 July 2022

