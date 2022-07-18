Blumira Spotlighted on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List

Recognition highlights Blumira's dedication to IT channel growth and product innovation

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blumira , a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology today announced that CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , has named Blumira to its 2022 Emerging Vendors list in the Security category. This annual list, published during CRN's Emerging Vendors Week, July 18 – 22, recognizes the fast-rising technology vendors that have exhibited a commitment to driving positive change and continuous growth in the IT channel by delivering innovative, cutting-edge solutions.

Blumira was recognized for its cloud-based security information and event management (SIEM) that enables customers to automatically block known threats, use playbooks for easy remediation, and contact Blumira's security team for additional guidance. This cloud SIEM was built for small teams with limited resources, helping managed service providers (MSPs) and their small and medium-sized business (SMB) customers know what to prioritize and how to respond with meaningful findings and built-in playbooks.

"At Blumira, we're dedicated to providing our channel partners and the SMB customers they support with a highly effective, affordable SIEM platform that provides better security outcomes without needing specialized security expertise to run it," said Jeremy Young, Director of Partner Strategy at Blumira. "We're excited to be recognized on the CRN® 2022 Emerging Vendors List, as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to driving growth in the IT channel and security industry at large."

The technology vendors featured on CRN's 2022 Emerging Vendors are bringing a fresh approach to solving the IT challenges facing customers today, enabling their partners to deliver unique solutions that will ensure the IT channel's continued success.

"As part of our 2022 Emerging Vendors list, CRN recognizes technology vendors that are transforming the IT channel by providing revolutionary and innovative products that help customers manage ever-evolving IT demands," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, CRN's Emerging Vendors list gives solution providers insight into the latest groundbreaking IT channel technologies."

To achieve its mission to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes, Blumira recently launched its free cloud SIEM with detection and response to give SMBs and their MSPs quick insight into their Microsoft 365 environments. Blumira also offers not-for-resale (NFR) licensing so that MSPs can try Blumira's Advanced edition before selling it to their customers.

Coming soon later this year, Blumira will announce new features from its product roadmap designed to specifically support MSPs and their customers. For more information about Blumira, please visit https://www.blumira.com .

About Blumira

Blumira is a leading cybersecurity provider of automated threat detection and response technology. Blumira's mission is to make security accessible to organizations of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Blumira's cloud security platform helps organizations with limited security resources to detect and respond to cybersecurity threats faster to stop ransomware and data breaches. The all-in-one solution is quick to deploy, easy to implement, and integrates broadly across cloud and on-premises technology to provide coverage for hybrid environments. Blumira was recognized by G2 as a Momentum leader, ranked as 'Best Return on Investment (ROI),' 'Fastest Implementation,' and 'Easiest to Use' in the G2 Winter 2022 Grid® Reports.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

