Zillow Group to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results Aug. 4

SEATTLE, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

Information about Zillow Group's financial results, including a link to the live webcast and recorded replay, will be made available on the company's Investor Relations website at: https://investors.zillowgroup.com/investors/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

https://ige.netroadshow.com/registration/q4inc/11212/zillow-group-second-quarter-2022-earnings-call/ to receive emailed instructions. This pre-registration process is designed to reduce delays due to operator congestion when accessing the live call.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.

Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 ( www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org ).

