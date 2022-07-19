Bank Director Announces New Independent Director, James J. McAlpin, Jr

Bank Director Announces That Its Corporate Board Of Directors Has Elected A New Independent Director.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DirectorCorps, Inc., a privately-held media company that includes Bank Director and FinXTech, today announced that its corporate board of directors has elected James J. McAlpin, Jr. as a new independent director, effective July 11, 2022. The new DirectorCorps board consists of six members, three from the company's executive leadership group, and three independent directors.

Jim McAlpin is a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and has over thirty years experience advising leaders of private and public companies in the areas of corporate and business law, strategic matters and dispute resolution. His deep experience in banking and financial services, and particularly with the governance and regulatory issues facing that industry, has made him a frequent speaker at financial industry events. In addition to his work in financial services, Mr. McAlpin counsels private companies, families and family owned businesses on the breadth of issues encountered by closely held entities. He has nationally recognized expertise in the duties, responsibilities and fiduciary obligations of corporate directors and regularly represents boards of directors and special committees of boards. Mr. McAlpin served as Chairman of Powell Goldstein LLP from March 2004 until its combination with Bryan Cave LLP in January 2009. He subsequently served on the Executive Committee of Bryan Cave until October 2014 and was the leader of the firm's Banking Practice Group from 2011 until 2021.

"We are pleased to have Jim join our board. His deep expertise in corporate governance, regulatory issues, and capital and acquisition strategy, as well as his well-respected career distinguished by his commitment to the financial industry, makes Jim the perfect fit for our board and the future growth of our business," said Michelle King, President of Bank Director. "Jim's commitment to our industry represents our company's efforts to continue to strengthen our resources and serve the U.S. financial industry and members of their board. Further his industry knowledge allows our board to grow and innovate further as we seek to support those growth efforts of banks across the country."

Mr. McAlpin said, "I am honored to join the board of DirectorCorps and be part of the continued growth of Bank Director and FinXTech. I'm excited about the growing amount of board and CEO consulting being done by Bank Director and I look forward to playing a role in the expansion of those services."

Bank Director magazine, together with its related conference and training businesses, has for over thirty years been the nation's leading provider of education, training, and consulting services for the board members of American financial institutions. Bank Director magazine readers and clients include over 4,900 of the nation's banks and 20,000 members of their boards of directors.

For more information, please contact Bank Director's Director of Marketing, Deahna Welcher, at dwelcher@bankdirector.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Bank Director