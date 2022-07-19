California Schools Partner with Subject's Virtual Education Platform To Provide Students and Teachers with Curriculum Solutions in Imperial County

Subject's accredited courses deliver educational solutions to SoCal schools.

LOS ANGELES, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accredited online learning platform, Subject , announces partnerships with California high schools in Calexico Unified School District (CUSD) and Brawley Union High School District (BUHSD) serving Imperial County communities with digital curriculum expansion and credit recovery solutions.

We support teachers, administrators, and superintendents by engaging learners with relatable educational resources.

Subject's course library exceeds 50 core, AP, and elective courses including World Languages, STEM courses, and the first accredited Financial Literacy suite in the country. Subject is accredited by WASC and offers standards-aligned curriculum approved by the College Board, NCAA and UC-AG.

When asked about the difference between Subject's learning platform and other platforms, Brawley Union High School District Superintendent Simon Canalez stated "...it's just the ability for [Subject] to take the interests and the needs of our community and build a platform that's going to serve our students. And working with [Subject's] team and [Brawley's] team and putting together a plan that would be conducive to the needs of our students…we've been hooked from that moment on."

Brawley Union High School District's English Learner Summer Program students are utilizing Subject's Pre-Algebra and Integrated Math I and II courses. Many ELS Program students have been in the U.S. for less than four years and are currently attending in-person summer school for math credit recovery. A teacher and instructional aide accompany the students and Subject has provided translation options.

Twelve CUSD K-12 schools serve 8,721 students, 98% of which identify as Hispanic or Latino. CUSD currently offers Subject's Spanish I, English I and II, Biology, Chemistry, Geometry, and Algebra I and II courses, at Calexico High School, Aurora High School, Community Day School, Calexico Migrant Program and ASSET Program.

"We're excited to expand our reach in California through this partnership with Calexico and Brawley. As a LAUSD alum, I know first-hand the challenges faced by districts in our state; by extending Calexico's course selection, we'll be providing students with additional opportunities for credit recovery and the advanced coursework necessary to meet graduation requirements and succeed beyond high school." said Subject CEO Felix Ruano.

Latino-led Subject, focuses on representation in education and features instructors from diverse backgrounds. Subject is committed to helping high schoolers succeed by expanding access to accredited courses, videos and an engaging curriculum.

Subject President, Michael Vilardo stated, "While enrolled in UCLA's MBA program, my rigorous in-person experience became virtual due to the pandemic. That challenge motivated me to develop a product with a rigorous curriculum that could resonate with GenZ learners and educators. We support teachers, administrators, and superintendents by engaging learners with relatable educational resources."

About Subject:

Founded in October 2020, Subject (formerly known as Emile Learning), conducted a Spring 2022 $29.4 million Series A raise led by Owl Ventures, Kleiner Perkins and the Hispanic Scholarship Fund, among others. Subject is a digital learning platform delivering core, AP and elective courses, currently available in 100+ schools nationwide.

