NetBase Quid® Expands Consumer Intelligence to Increase Globalization of Social Media Data

NetBase Quid® adds TikTok and Instagram Reels, enhanced language processing, and new visualizations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. , July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetBase Quid ®, a global leader in AI-powered consumer and market intelligence, announced a multitude of platform enhancements including expanded TikTok Certified Topics, expanded forum content and global language coverage, among other key updates. The quarterly updates further cement NetBase Quid's global footprint by analyzing social conversations, as well as forums, in a variety of regions and languages.

"The advancement of social media capabilities, combined with the imperative need of brands to engage with their community and understand how they are being perceived, is a continual challenge," said Mike Baglietto, Global Head of Product Marketing at NetBase Quid®. "These in-demand improvements meet our customers where their audiences are geographically and socially. The updates are critical to helping us continue to deliver the best in class social analytics and consumer intelligence platform."

Enhanced consumer and market intelligence capabilities include:

Expansion of the industry's most comprehensive channel and data coverage

Unmatched accuracy and data quality improvements for global language

Even faster time to insight with quick views and streamlined capabilities

Key product highlights this quarter include:

TikTok Certified Topic and pre-curated industry dashboards: Certified topics in NetBase now cover Trending TikToks for popular hashtags such as #fashion, #beauty, #travel, and thousands of channels covering brands and influencers across industries.

Global Language Interface and NLP Improvements: Natural language processing (NLP) enhancements to support global enterprise and regional customers in Arabic, Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Japanese.

Expanded AI and Geo Classification: Out-of-the-box geo-classification enhancements through metadata-based approaches and advanced AI classification using machine learning (ML). Enhanced AI-based dialect classification improves coverage for French content now with others to follow.

Expanded Forum Content: Enhanced coverage for global forum data, including coverage for France , Germany , Spain , Italy , United Arab Emirates , Saudi Arabia , Egypt , Brazil , and Japan from an additional forum feed provider.

Audience Analytics: Incorporation of additional author data into Quid Social networks through ingested author interests, professions, and meta data intersected with discovered themes and trends.

Quick Views and New Visualizations: Set of 13 curated key views (Fundamental Views and Inspirational Views) showcasing what users are saving often as their go-to view and their exposure to outliers and advanced Quid metrics.

In addition, NetBase Quid® announced earlier this year the enhancement of Quid cluster formation, naming, entity recognition, and the ability to match quote tweets enabling users to auto-expand queries to retrieve authors' quoted tweets.

To read more about the updated capabilities, please visit: https://netbasequid.com/blog/summer-product-update/

About NetBase Quid®

We make the world make sense™.

We deliver AI-powered consumer and market intelligence to enable business reinvention in a noisy and unpredictable world.

Our platform uses advanced artificial intelligence to process billions of indexed resources across all forms of structured and unstructured data, empowering brand, agency, and consulting services customers to make smart, data-driven decisions accurately, quickly, and efficiently.

We are the trusted partner of Ogilvy, T-Mobile, United Airlines, Yum! Brands, Walmart, Hyundai, Wunderman Thompson, Microsoft, BCG, and The New York Times.

Learn more at www.netbasequid.com

