Revalize Expands Leadership Team with Key Hires

The new CPO, CFO and VP of Business Systems demonstrate commitment to scaling operations to support ongoing growth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and KARLSRHUE, Germany, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revalize, the worldwide leader in revenue operations software for manufacturers, their distributors, and their specifiers, announced today the appointment of three key executives to drive the continued success of the company.

David Kuhl, joining as Chief People Officer (CPO), will be a champion of the Revalize values, drive clarity and alignment across the global organization, and leverage people analytics to improve overall company performance. Kevin McAdams joins as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to drive effective planning, reporting & forecasting, implement business systems and controls, and guide the in-house legal function. Among Kevin's direct reports will be Don Stockslager, who joins as VP of Business Systems. In this role, Don will drive internal efficiencies, enable a positive customer experience, and swiftly integrate newly acquired businesses onto the Revalize business systems platform.

"We are pleased to have David, Kevin and Don join us as we look to steer the company towards continued growth and scale," says Jim Contardi, CEO of Revalize. "With the creation of a Chief People Officer role specifically, we are being intentional about the importance of people and our need to attract and retain top talent. All three of these roles contribute a critical capability to the company, and I am confident that they will quickly create value and deliver on the experience we envision for our employees and customers."

Each executive joins Revalize with extensive industry experience:

David Kuhl, CPO, brings significant experience in human resources, general management, and law. Most recently, he was General Manager of Salo, a large talent firm; before that, he served as Chief People Officer for ACI Worldwide, ABRA Auto, and Ventyx/ABB. David started his career as an employment law attorney for Littler Mendelson P.C. in San Francisco.

Kevin McAdams, CFO, is a CPA who began his career in public accounting with KPMG. Kevin most recently served as CFO of Aptean, a global enterprise software company, where he successfully executed an extensive Finance transformation while helping the company drive significant organic and inorganic growth.

Don Stockslager, VP of Business Systems, was most recently VP of Strategy & Transformation at Equifax, where he improved experiences for consumers seeking to improve their credit score or protect themselves from identity theft. Previously, Don spent twenty years at First Data Corporation driving change in technology, operations and product management.

Learn more about Revalize and its solutions, as well as employment opportunities globally, at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software that helps manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PLM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves over 15,000 customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates and Hg. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

