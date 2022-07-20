American First CU Saver Wins $50,000 Grand Prize

ORANGE, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American First Credit Union (AFCU) awarded Edward M. from Orange, CA, its third annual grand prize of $50,000 from their savings program called Big Prize Savings.

American First created their Big Prize Savings program in 2019 to promote and encourage good saving habits by incentivizing account holders a chance to win substantial cash prizes just for saving their money. Big Prize Savings awards prizes of $1,000 each month, $10,000 each quarter, and a $50,000 grand prize at the end of the year.

Edward is a long-time member and has been an active participant in the Big Prize Savings program. When he learned he was the winner of our grand prize, Edward responded, "It's hard to put this experience into words, but I'm very grateful. This really is awesome. I never would have imagined this."

At the end of each month, Big Prize Savings account holders who maintain an average daily savings balance of $500 or more for that month receive one entry for every $25 saved. Account holders have a greater chance of winning prizes the more they save.

"We started Big Prize Savings because we wanted to find a way to reward our savers. American First cares about savers, and we wanted to find a fun and unique way to make savings exciting," said Jon Shigematsu, CEO and President of American First Credit Union.

For more information on Big Prize Savings, visit bigprizesavings.com.

About American First Credit Union

American First Credit Union is a member-owned, full-service financial cooperative established in 1952. Originally the credit union for grocery store workers, American First now serves more than 38,000 members. We welcome individuals who live, work, worship, or attend school in the Orange, Riverside, or San Bernardino Counties and 14 nearby qualifying cities. To learn more about American First Credit Union, call 800-290-1112, visit amerfirst.org or follow us on Facebook.

Contact:

Andrea Reyes

Marketing Manager

areyes@amerfirst.org

562.640.7281

