Servier Affirms Commitment to Cancer by Announcing the Opening of a Global R&D Center and Expanded Offices in Boston's Seaport

Servier's presence in the Seaport has already created nearly 400 jobs and the team has provided life-changing medicines to more than 15 thousand patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers

Campus expansion follows significant growth in oncology in less than four years, including three FDA approvals

BOSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Servier, a leader in oncology committed to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients it serves, will inaugurate its new Global research and development (R&D) Center in Boston, Massachusetts, further strengthening and expanding its oncology presence in the United States. Located in the heart of the Seaport Innovation District, the new lab and office expansion will serve as the company's U.S. headquarters, contributing approximately $70 million to the economy over the next few years.

The facilities will officially be opened on Thursday, July 21 at a ribbon cutting ceremony with more than 200 guests, including state and local officials and current and potential academic and industry partners.

"Servier has grown exponentially over the past four years and we are proud to further expand our U.S. presence in Boston's world-class life sciences and research community," said David K. Lee, Chief Executive Officer, Servier Pharmaceuticals. "We remain committed to improving the lives of patients as we expand our leadership in oncology and look forward to ushering in this next chapter of innovation for the patients we serve."

Driven by discovery, Servier has made oncology a priority globally and allocates more than 50% of its R&D budget to cancer research. With a focus in cancer metabolism, immune-oncology and cancer cell targeting, the company continues to build out its robust portfolio of oncology treatments. In the next five years, Servier anticipates seven additions to our portfolio and five FDA approvals.

Under the leadership of Dale Porter, Ph.D., Vice President, Head of Servier's Oncology & Immuno-Oncology Research, the brand new 20,683-square-foot lab already houses more than six projects in drug discovery, reinforcing Servier's commitment to finding solutions that address patient needs across the entire spectrum of disease and multiple tumor types. This includes projects from early discovery research and target identification, all the way through scientifically supporting marketed products.

"The new lab is a critical component of Servier's worldwide R&D network, enabling us to further accelerate the important work we do to discover transformative new medicines," said Claude P. Bertrand, Executive Vice President of Research and Development, Servier Group. "With highly-specialized competencies and a focused approach to drug discovery and development, Servier is redefining how cancer is treated by finding new, innovative ways to target difficult-to-treat cancers with a significant unmet need."

About Servier Pharmaceuticals

Servier Pharmaceuticals LLC is a commercial-stage company with a passion for innovation and improving the lives of patients, their families and caregivers. As a privately held company, Servier has the unique freedom to devote all of its time and energy towards patients who require our treatments, care and innovation in areas of unmet medical need.

As a leader in oncology, Servier is committed to finding solutions that will address today's challenges. The company's oncology portfolio includes innovative medicines designed to bring more life-saving treatments to a greater number of patients, across the entire spectrum of disease and in a variety of tumor types. Servier has significantly accelerated its investment in hard-to-treat cancers with more than 50% of its research and development dedicated to delivering significant advances in areas of high unmet need that may truly move the needle for our patients.

Servier believes co-creation is fundamental to driving innovation and is actively building alliances, acquisitions, licensing deals and partnerships that bring solutions and accelerate access to therapies. With the company's commercial expertise, global reach, scientific expertise and commitment to clinical excellence, Servier Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to bringing the promise of tomorrow to the patients that we serve.

More information: www.servier.us

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Twitter

About Servier

Servier is a global pharmaceutical group governed by a Foundation. With a strong international presence in 150 countries and a total revenue of 4.7 billion euros in 2021, Servier employs 21,800 people worldwide. Servier is an independent group that invests over 20% of its brand-name revenue in Research and Development every year. To accelerate therapeutic innovation for the benefit of patients, the Group is committed to open and collaborative innovation with academic partners, pharmaceutical groups, and biotech companies. It also integrates the patient's voice at the heart of its activities.

A leader in cardiology, the ambition of the Servier Group is to become a renowned and innovative player in oncology. Its growth is based on a sustained commitment to cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neuroscience and immuno-inflammatory diseases. To promote access to healthcare for all, the Servier Group also offers a range of quality generic drugs covering most pathologies.

More information: www.servier.com Follow us on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter

Press Contacts

Servier Pharmaceuticals (U.S.)

Julia Ferreira

Julia.Ferreira@servier.com

Servier Group (France and worldwide)

Sonia Marques

presse@servier.com

+33 (0)1 55 72 40 21 / + 33 (0)7 84 28 76 13

View original content:

SOURCE Servier Pharmaceuticals