Tianma Invests in New Display Module Production Line

CHINO, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8th, 2022, Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, signed a contract to invest in a new display module production line project in Wuhu, Anhui, China. With a total investment of 8 billion RMB ($1.2B), this project is scheduled to begin construction in November 2022 and start mass production in 2H 2024.

Tianma, a leading global manufacturer of flat panel displays, will be constructing a new Display Module Production Line in Wuhu, Anhui, China. Photo: Tianma America, Inc. (PRNewswire)

This module production line will primarily support 6.5- to 40-inch professional display module products (Automotive and Industrial) and IT display module products (including tablet, laptop, monitor, etc.).

"This project will greatly enhance Tianma's ability to fully meet the diversified and incremental needs of our various customers, providing one-stop solutions and ensuring product life cycle quality management," said Charles Peng, the Chairman of Tianma Microelectronics Co. Ltd. "This investment also helps to lay a solid foundation for long-term support and a more strategic engagement with our customers."

This additional investment will specialize in module production capabilities needed for the new G8.6 Panel line, which was announced in April 2022. That new facility will significantly expand Tianma display module production capacity and resources, improving display module market share and competitive advantage.

Furthermore, this new module production line will also enable Tianma to better align with other module needs associated with other Tianma panel production lines, providing advantages of large-scale production, further reducing costs and improving efficiency. It also improves and expands Tianma's industrial and business layout to greatly enhance the company's overall strength in the display field.

