Halo Microelectronics' 2:1 Charge Pump Direct Charger IC Powers Samsung's Galaxy A23 Smartphones

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced that its HL7132, a 2:1 Charge Pump Direct Charger IC is used on Samsung's Galaxy A23 smartphones.

The HL7132 is a low-voltage 2:1 fast direct charger IC for 1-cell Li-ion and Li-polymer batteries that enable the charge current to be doubled by doubling the input current from a power delivery (PD) adapter. For example, the 3A output PD adapter can charge the current up to 6A, thereby, reducing the battery charge time by 50% and offering less waiting time for A23 smartphone users.

The switched capacitor converter architecture and the integrated FETs in the HL7132 are optimized to enable a 50% duty cycle operation under charge pump mode. The 2:1 charge pump mode allows the output voltage, V OUT to be around half of the input voltage, V IN , and the output current to double the input current, reducing the losses over the input power cable as well as limiting the temperature rise in the application.

According to Insight Analytical Labs' teardown of the Galaxy A23 smartphone, they discovered Halo Microelectronics' WQN10 (HL7132) switched capacitor direct charger on the main board. It also showed the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G 8-core processor is used on the smartphone.

According to Samsung's website, the Galaxy A23 comes in a 6.6-inch PLS TFT LCD, a 50MP rear camera resolution, and weighs 195g. Its battery is 5000mAh (typical) and can last up to 27-28 hours depending on internet usage LTE or Wi-Fi. The Galaxy A23 uses the USB Type-C interface for connectivity.

"Halo Micro's leadership in ultra-fast charging technology is now permeating from high-end phones to middle-end phones. We are proud to be selected in Samsung's high-performance economical Galaxy A23 smartphones," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

