Jada Toys unveils huge action figure expansion at 2022 San Diego Comic Con

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Jada Toys, leading manufacturer of premium collectibles, announces the expansion of its action figures product offerings with a new line of characters from some of the most loved entertainment properties. Jada joins forces with global video game developer and publisher, Capcom, to collaborate, design and develop figures from the iconic Street Fighter™ and Mega Man™ franchises.

Jada Toys' line of authentic and detailed figures continues to expand and include premiere properties appealing to fans of all ages. Along with their successful launches to date, Jada Toys' Action Figures offering at San Diego Comic Con will also include the Next Level Universal Monsters 6" Frankenstein's Monster deluxe figure set, as well as Cheetos and General Mills action figures.

"These franchises have sparked imagination and captured the hearts of people around the world for decades," said Bill Simons, CEO of Jada Toys. "We are eager to further expand our partnerships to provide fans and collectors of all ages with an opportunity to celebrate the connection with these remarkable franchises. We are excited to be back in person at San Diego Comic Con to showcase the new launches and sneak peeks."

Check out Jada Toys at San Diego Comic Con from July 21st to July 24th at booth #3746 where you will be able to get the first look at their latest action figures AND get your hands on the fourth annual convention exclusive as they unveil The Batman Batmobile Black Chrome 1:24 Die-Cast.

Jada Toys Expands Roster with New Capcom Action Figures and Convention Exclusives (CNW Group/Jada Toys) (PRNewswire)

Pre-sale for the new action figures begins this fall at jadanextlevel.com . To stay up to date on all upcoming releases visit Jada Toys social channels.

About Jada Toys

Jada Toys is a privately held leading toy manufacturer. Founded in 1999, Jada has developed a worldwide presence at retail. Their strong focus on pop, trend, and car culture has grown their portfolio from die-cast vehicles and radio control to include collectibles and action figures, dolls, preschool toys, and more. Partnering with best-in-class entertainment studios allows collaboration that has resulted in extensive lines of licensed product that appeals to collectors, kids, and families. Proprietary lines accompany the licensed product to round out Jada Toys' offerings. Jada Toys is the US based division of the Simba Dickie Group. Visit Jada Toys at jadatoys.com .

© Universal City Studios LLC. All Rights Reserved.

About Capcom

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom and its products can be found at www.capcom.com or news.capcom.com .

Social Handles:

Instagram: @Jadatoys

Twitter: @JadaClub

Facebook: @JadaToys

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jada Toys