NICKELODEON AND PARAMOUNT+ REVEAL FIRST LOOK AT SEASON TWO OF RUGRATS AT COMIC-CON INTERNATIONAL: SAN DIEGO 2022

Rugrats Renewed for Season Three and 13 Episodes Added to Season Two

BURBANK, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon and Paramount+ today revealed a teaser for the second season of the reimagined animated series Rugrats, following the iconic babies – Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil – as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. During an exclusive panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego 2022, the renewal news for a 13-episode season three and pickup for 13 additional season two episodes was also announced. Season two is coming in 2023 to Paramount+.

Moderated by Jim Viscardi (Executive Editor, Comicbook.com), the panel brought together the iconic voice talent behind the adventurous babies—EG Daily (Tommy), Cheryl Chase (Angelica), Charlet Chung (Kimi)—and executive producer Eryk Casemiro, and featured a discussion on rebooting the iconic series for a modern audience and an exclusive look at behind-the-scenes art from season two.

In the second season of Rugrats, the babies are back and ready to take on the world with their pint-sized perspectives and a diapie full of snacks. New episodes follow Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, Phil, and Lil as they cross the frozen tundra, discover the treasures of ancient babies, and journey to the other side of the moon, while spending more time with friends including Kimi and her mom Kira, Begley, Boris and Minka, Gabi, Tia Esperanza, and more!

Paramount+'s all-new Rugrats series reimagines the classic '90s hit and features rich and colorful CG-animation. From Nickelodeon Animation, the series follows the babies – Tommy, Chuckie, Angelica, Susie, and Phil and Lil – as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view. Season one is currently airing on Nickelodeon and is available to stream on Paramount+.

The original Rugrats series launched August 11, 1991, and instantly became a groundbreaking phenomenon, spawning consumer products and three hit theatrical releases, cementing its place in pop culture history through its iconic characters, storytelling, and unique visual style. Rugrats was in production for nine seasons over the course of 13 years. The series earned four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids' Choice Awards, and its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

