YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. Launches New Conceptual Project "WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO" Globally on July 20

TOKYO, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. launched a conceptual project, "WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO," on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 on the online platform. WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO, with its concept color as black -- the symbol of YOHJI YAMAMOTO, launched the collaboration in a wide range of genres, not only fashion, but also art, interior design, and lifestyle.

Logo: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107269/202207193946/_prw_PI2fl_WLqc2EOC.png

Image: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107269/202207193946/_prw_PI5fl_z8w27854.jpg

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO: https://wildside-online.com

Special items are launched for collaboration with such Japanese brands as "NEEDLES," "NOMA t.d.," "HYSTERIC GLAMOUR," "AMBUSH," and "MINEDENIM."

An original brand by YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc., WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO is also launched at the same time. With military, work, and sports as keywords, elements extracted from the essence of YOHJI YAMAMOTO are re-constructed with a casual taste. This is a unisex collection that has been updated with modern customization and functionality.

Photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202207193946?p=images

Collection: https://www.yohjiyamamoto.co.jp/collection/wildside-yohji-yamamoto/wildside-yohji-yamamoto-launch-collection/

In terms of art proposals, WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO collaborates with galleries and artists who have a close affinity with YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. AKIO NAGASAWA Gallery presents photographs of Tadao Ando's architecture taken by photographer TAKAY. Taka Ishii Gallery presents "Tights," a representative work by photographer Daido Moriyama, and drawings by painter Tomoo Gokita. Also, a special one-of-a-kind painting by contemporary artist Takeru Amano for WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO will be available soon.

In addition to "Fashion" and "Art," the online platform also features a third category, "Content," which includes interviews and dialogue articles with the collaborating brands. YOHJI YAMAMOTO Inc. will be releasing content from time to time that will help people enjoy the new WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO project even more.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO plans to open a flagship store in Japan in the fall of 2022 in pursuit of omni-channel operations.

WILDSIDE YOHJI YAMAMOTO

Launch: Wednesday July 20, 2022

Website: https://wildside-online.com

Instagram: @wildsideyohjiyamamotojp

https://www.instagram.com/wildsideyohjiyamamotojp/

Twitter: @wildsideyohjijp

https://twitter.com/WildsideYohjiJp

