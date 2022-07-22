Keith Jardine, Former UFC Star, Makes Directorial Debut at Prestigious Film Festival

"El Paso 11:55" To Be Featured at LA Shorts

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "El Paso 11:55," an award-winning short film by Keith Jardine and Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, has been selected for the prestigious LA Shorts International Film Festival, which runs this year from July 21st through the 28th. The film will be screened as part of Program 28 on Tuesday, July 26th at 3:15pm PDT.

I'm humbled by all the heat that's been surrounding this short. Being selected by this prestigious festival is a great affirmation for all the hard work I've put in transitioning from professional fighter to actor, and now writer/director. Especially now, as we are preparing to turn El Paso into a full-length feature.

El Paso 11:55 is a dark Neo Noir film Starring Brendan Fehr, Keith Jarine and Cowboy Cerrone. It is a short with a familiar predicament as the plot - deliver a package. A simple concept that Jardine uses to create a cast of colorful and contemptible characters determined to spoil the plan. The interactions and dialogue seamlessly mix the suspense of a dark action movie and Clive's (Jardine) funny fascination with fire and taking trips without leaving the bus station. The movie is clever, humorous and engaging and demonstrates Jardine's unique talent as a writer, actor and director.

"El Paso 11:55" is the directorial debut of Keith Jardine (Inherent Vice, Godless, John Wick). Keith has reinvented himself many times, going from fighter to a respected character actor. Now he's being praised for being a up and coming creator, writer and director. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend is no stranger to taking on big challenges, where he battled and defeated some of the most intimidating opponents. Known for his gritty determination in the octagon, the "Dean of Mean" brings that same devotion to creating and directing films.

"El Paso 11:55" also stars the future UFC Hall of Famer, Donald "Cowboy Cerrone (Terror on the Prairie, Terminal List, Spencer Confidential). Cerrone said this month that he was hanging up is gloves to pursue a career in movies when he announced, "I'm going to be a movie star, baby." Cerrone was one of the UFC's most popular fighters, beloved for his willingness to take a fight with "anyone, anywhere, anytime." Cerrone says he was thrilled to work with his old teammate and looking forward to more projects to come, "I didn't hesitate to team up with Keith to make this thing - and the best thing about it - we have other collaborations already in the works."

LA Shorts International Film Festival ranks among the most prestigious and largest international short film festivals in the world. The festival is accredited by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television. LA Shorts is the first and longest running short film festival in Los Angeles and the festival attracts Hollywood industry professionals and emerging undiscovered independent filmmakers. Visit the at website www.LAshortsFest.com .

