Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheeses Place Top Three at The American Cheese Society Competition

WATERLOO, Wis., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In their 20th anniversary of cheesemaking, Four Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese signature cheeses placed top three at The American Cheese Society 2022 Judging and Competition highlighted by the Fresh Mozzarella being named best in its category. The American Cheese Society Judging and Competition is one of the largest competitions of its kind for American-made cheeses.

Crave Cheeses awarded include:

Fresh Mozzarella - 1st place in the Fresh Mozzarella category

Chocolate Mascarpone - 2nd place in the Fresh Unripened Cheese with Flavor category

Marinated Fresh Mozzarella – 2nd place Marinated Cheeses category

Mascarpone - 3rd place in the Mascarpone and Cream Cheese category

"It's a great privilege to showcase our cheeses among some of the nation's best at The American Cheese Society," said Crave Brothers' founder George Crave. "We are proud our cheeses continue to be recognized and place high in their respective category especially as we celebrate our 20th year anniversary."

Crave Brothers' Fresh Mozzarella is a fresh, milky cheese great for salads and appetizers. Serve it with fresh tomatoes, drizzle with olive oil and sprinkle with basil. Alongside the first place Fresh Mozzarella, Mascarpone is an Italian style cream cheese perfect in desserts. You can order all the winning cheeses by visiting cravecheese.com/online-store.

The American Cheese Society (ACS) specializes in supporting cheesemakers and their products while providing the industry with educational and networking resources in the Americas. The ACS, a community membership of over 2,100, drives some of the highest standards of safety and sustainability in cheesemaking.

About Crave Brothers

The Crave family, celebrating 20 years in the cheesemaking business in 2022, farms 2,500 acres of productive land in south-central Wisconsin, growing soybeans, corn and alfalfa to use as nutritious feed for their Holstein cows. From the biodigester to water recovery and recycling, sustainability is top-of-mind on the farm. The Crave Brothers Farm LLC and Crave Brothers Farmstead Cheese LLC use 100% green power and are carbon-negative businesses.

