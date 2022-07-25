InsightRX Precision Medicine Software Platform Selected by Amsterdam UMC

U.S. software company grows its European presence via partnership with leading university medical center

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today InsightRX, a precision dosing intelligence company, announced that Amsterdam UMC, a large university medical center in the Netherlands, is using its InsightRX Nova platform to practice model-informed precision dosing at the point of care. The center implemented InsightRX Nova across two hospital locations for inpatient therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) as well as use in outpatient clinics. InsightRX Nova delivers dosing guidance for patients who are prescribed one of four common antibiotics, in addition to patients who are receiving busulfan as part of a conditioning regimen before a bone marrow or stem cell transplant. The medical center is also serving as an InsightRX research partner for tacrolimus, mycophenolate, and cyclosporin, which are used to combat solid organ transplant rejection.

InsightRX Nova provides a preferred pharmacokinetic (PK) model for each drug as well as a selection of alternative models for key subgroups, such as obese patients or those in intensive care. The platform also provides simultaneous analysis of data at the population level as well as at the individual level; errors and outliers are transparent to users. The platform's PK models are improved over time, and can be updated to account for specific characteristics of patients within the institute.

InsightRX Nova also allows for the exploration of new covariates based on clinical hypotheses. The platform has already helped Amsterdam UMC recognize abnormally high predicted renal function levels and underpredicted vancomycin exposure among an immobile patient population, leading the team to adjust its covariate-model to correct for underprediction.

"We selected InsightRX Nova because we wanted to move to a state-of-the-art system which uses more sophisticated pharmacokinetic models, as that leads to better dosing recommendations," said Imke Bartelink, PharmD, PhD, hospital pharmacist at Amsterdam UMC. "Now, we no longer face restrictions on adding covariates or estimating variability within the PK models, which means we are better able to improve predictions for an individual patient."

InsightRX Nova has self-certified CE marking in six European countries: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The platform's CE mark was a key consideration in Amsterdam UMC's selection process, as it confirms that InsightRX Nova meets applicable health, safety and environmental requirements and has passed European regulatory requirements and conformity procedures.

Since implementing the platform in March 2022, Amsterdam UMC has trained approximately 40 clinical pharmacists on six InsightRX Nova modules, and plans to add three additional modules in the near future. An integration between Epic and InsightRX is also planned to facilitate and reduce copy errors.

"We are pleased to support Amsterdam UMC's pharmacists as they practice model-informed precision dosing in both the inpatient and outpatient setting," said Sirj Goswami, CEO and co-founder of InsightRX. "We look forward to continuing to grow our presence in Europe. We are eager to work with institutions like Amsterdam UMC to expand the benefits of model-informed precision dosing to other therapeutic areas, such as mycophenolate and cyclosporin."

