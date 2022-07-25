Johnson Matthey and ClimeCo collaborate to accelerate the deployment of Low Carbon Solutions

LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a leader in sustainable technologies, is collaborating with ClimeCo, a global climate solutions company, to accelerate the deployment of enhanced carbon capture solutions for industry. Under an MoU, the two companies will help synthesis gas (syngas) producers, initially in hydrogen and methanol, to build the business case for reducing CO2 emissions from existing processes by up to 95%.

Combining JM's unique skills in technology development and deployment with ClimeCo's expertise in ESG strategy and regulatory analysis will enable syngas producers to make immediate progress on complex carbon issues by supporting project economics development, de-risking the business case for decarbonisation projects, and providing a mechanism to create validated CO2 emissions reductions and creating compliance credits in many government-backed carbon markets. Together, they will empower customers to make informed decisions on allocating capital for the deployment of JM's CLEANPACE™ solutions, accelerate emissions reductions, and future-proof their plants against the rising costs of carbon.

Syngas producers are responsible for approximately 70% of CO 2 emissions in the chemicals sector. The opportunity for JM's Low Carbon Solutions to deploy existing technology to over 150 grey hydrogen plants in Europe and North America alone, could reduce CO2 emissions by over 100 million tons per year by 2030. This is equivalent to the annual greenhouse gas emissions from approximately 40 million cars. This is an addressable market of £1-2 billion and Low Carbon Solutions is a key growth driver for JM.

"Companies around the world are under pressure to reduce carbon emissions and meet net zero targets," says Jane Toogood, Catalyst Technologies Chief Executive at JM. "Creating strategic partnerships allows us to offer our customers rounded and complete solutions. By working together with ClimeCo, we will enable industries such as chemicals and refining, who rely on syngas, to quickly understand the regulatory frameworks, accelerate capital decisions for decarbonisation programmes and easily deploy proven technology solutions that can have an impact today, to create a cleaner world."

"In order to decarbonise, industry is faced with a complex set of regulatory and financial hurdles," says Bill Flederbach, ClimeCo's CEO and President. "This alliance, leveraging ClimeCo's expertise in regulatory analysis along with advocacy and leadership in environmental credit creation and transactions, supports stakeholders across 'hard to abate' industrial sectors by identifying technically and economically viable decarbonisation pathways, helping them go beyond conceptual studies to deploy technology solutions that make a difference today."

