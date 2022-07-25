Magnachip to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the market closes. The Company will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results.

(PRNewsfoto/Magnachip Semiconductor) (PRNewswire)

In advance of the conference call, all participants must use the following link to complete the online registration process. Upon registering, each participant will receive access details for this event including the dial-in numbers, a PIN number, and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Online registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI726a270135494c57a56defb9ec4da9d0

A live and archived webcast of the conference call and a copy of earnings release will be accessible from the 'Investors' section of the company's website at www.magnachip.com.

About Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. (860) 214-0809

Yujia@blueshirtgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation