Brian Gamble named President of Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital

DETROIT, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Hospital (Karmanos) welcomes Brian Gamble into a new role as President. He began his new role Monday, July 4, 2022.

As Chief Financial Officer at Karmanos since 2015, Gamble worked closely with Gerold Bepler, M.D., Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Karmanos, Justin Klamerus, M.D., MMM, his predecessor who recently accepted the executive vice president and chief medical officer role at McLaren Health Care, and David Mazurkiewicz, executive vice president and chief financial officer at McLaren. Gamble led the accounting and finance activities at Karmanos as the CFO and he has been an active participant in strategic planning, joint ventures and growth into new markets.

"Brian will do an outstanding job leading the only free-standing cancer hospital in the state," said Chad Grant, executive vice president and chief operating officer at McLaren Health Care. "We are fortunate that we have had Brian serve in the lead financial position, ensuring that Karmanos operates efficiently and provides the best care to our cancer patients. He has proven to be a results-orientated executive.

"This is an ideal time for Brian to step into his new role as President, as Karmanos has made wonderful strides in cancer research and care, including treatment access. Brian has been instrumental in achieving these milestones for the organization, and we know he'll be just as valuable in future efforts. With decades of experience in health care finance and operations and the accomplishments that Brian has made over the last seven years, we are confident in his abilities to continue leading Karmanos forward as our team works toward a world free of cancer."

As an executive at Karmanos, Gamble has provided strategic counsel on financial plans, revenue forecasts and expenses in the complex world of healthcare finance. Recently, Gamble provided financial stewardship during the multi-phase expansion of Karmanos' Lawrence and Idell Weisberg Cancer Center in Farmington Hills. He also helped guide the growth of cancer services throughout the Karmanos Cancer Network and was a key contributor to the organization entering the Ohio market and opening Karmanos Cancer Institute at The Toledo Clinic Cancer Center in Maumee.

"As I step into this new leadership role at Karmanos, I am focused on continuing the work that Dr. Klamerus and our colleagues have already begun," Brian Gamble said. "Over the last seven years, I have been part of the continued growth of Karmanos, from new therapies and treatments, clinic expansions, the purchase of leading-edge treatment equipment, development of KSP, the Karmanos Specialty Pharmacy, and continued investment in our staff. I look forward to working with our team members to expand access for our patients and to introduce new therapies and treatments as we strive to cure cancer. It is a privilege to work alongside our dedicated clinical and administrative staff who have provided the best cancer care to our patients."

Gamble has over 30 years of business experience in treasury operations, investment management, debt management, financial analysis and mergers and acquisitions. Before joining Karmanos in 2015, he most recently served as vice president of finance and assistant treasurer at Henry Ford Health System and CFO at Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.

