Walker & Dunlop Expands Investment Sales Platform with Acquisition of Leading Southeast U.S. Land Brokerage Team

BETHESDA, Md., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has expanded its property sales team, Walker & Dunlop Investment Sales (WDIS), with the acquisition of Avalon Real Estate Partners, a boutique commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in land brokerage, investment consultation and capital sources services across the Atlanta, Georgia market. The team includes Managing Directors Brent Story, Alexander Holt, and Brooks Battle, and Directors Thornton Mallard and Daniel Candler. Land investment sales represents a new specialty product type for WDIS, one of its growth strategies for the platform as it continues to scale to become the premier property sales practice in the United States.

Kris Mikkelsen, WDIS Executive Vice President, commented, "Avalon is one of the most trusted and well-regarded land sales teams in the Southeast. We've known Brent and his partners for a long time and are extremely excited to bring them onto our platform. Their talented group of brokers have become invaluable partners of ours, and the synergies between our firms' cultures and capabilities will drive accretive results for Walker & Dunlop and our clients. With Avalon's robust pipeline of development land transactions, Walker & Dunlop has significant opportunity to expand the advisory services we provide our developer clients across all facets of the housing and broader commercial real estate market."

Mr. Mikkelsen added, "In addition to our Drive to '25 goal of growing property sales volume to $25 billion, one of our growth strategies is to add new specialty product types to the platform – and this is a perfect space to enter. The market is looking for intermediaries to provide a full suite of services. The Avalon team will add their expertise in the land advisory business to our market-leading debt, equity and investment sales capabilities. It's a very exciting combination."

"Since our firm's beginnings, our core foundation has been rooted in strong relationships, specialized knowledge, and working with integrity. Our two teams are some of the best in the business, and with our strong alignment of values, this acquisition seemed like the perfect combination," stated Mr. Story. "Our deep land brokerage expertise paired with Walker & Dunlop's top-ranked property sales capabilities allow us to continue to meet and exceed the needs of our clients with exceptional service."

Mr. Story founded Avalon Real Estate Partners in 2010, providing land brokerage, investment consultation, and capital sourcing services to a wide variety of clients across the Greater Atlanta area. Avalon's principals have more than 45 years of collective experience in the industry, and since inception, the firm has closed over $700 million of transaction volume.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in multifamily property sales, having completed $19.3 billion in property sales volume in 2021 alone, up 214% from 2020. The firm was also the third largest provider of capital to the U.S. multifamily market, originating $49 billion in transactions and lending over $42 billion for multifamily properties in 2021. For information about multifamily properties available for sale via Walker & Dunlop's property sales platform, visit our website.

