Assure Announces the Appointment of Alfonso Iovieno as Chief Product and Strategy Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assure , the leading platform for Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs), today announced the appointment of Alfonso Iovieno as Chief Product and Strategy Officer. In this role, he will oversee the company's product development, technology innovation, and strategic growth.

Iovieno brings 15 years of experience rolling out complex, end-to-end global product development initiatives in matrixed organizations across North America, LATAM, and EMEA. He has built a reputation for identifying new market opportunities and creatively pursuing them through the innovative application of technology. He joins Assure from Visa, where he served as Head of Digital Security Solutions for Latin America and Caribbean. He has also propelled strategy and execution at global technology and financial service companies such as J.P. Morgan Chase, and Citigroup.

"Alfonso has a proven track record of leveraging analytics and big data to define and deliver business opportunities that generate growth," said Jeremy Neilson, CEO and co-founder of Assure. "He is a hands-on problem-solver and consensus builder who has grown and scaled multi-hundred-million-dollar businesses while leading large and diverse teams."

Iovieno has helped numerous clients and business unit leaders adapt to ever-changing market conditions, including digital transformations, improving the customer experience, and driving growth through market expansion. His strong foundations in technology and finance uniquely enable him to help clients across their entire organization.

"I enjoy working in a collaborative environment where input is sought broadly throughout the organization," said Iovieno. "The Assure team fits the bill. I look forward to contributing my skills and experience to help Assure achieve its mission of democratizing private investing by making it possible for more investors to invest in more companies."

About Assure

Assure is a financial technology company and the industry-leading provider of comprehensive structuring and administrative services for the syndicate and venture investment community. The company's innovative software platform streamlines the setting up, closing and managing back-office fund administration for angel and private asset investing. Assure's experience and volume significantly outpaces other fund administrators. Assure's approach, which allows clients to structure and close deals faster, cheaper and with more transparency, helped pave the way for the ascendance of the "super angels," special purpose vehicles and micro VCs. The company has worked with more than 1,400 clients, including Launch, Equity Zen , Republic , Forge , Tribeca Angels , Tech Coast Angels, Gaingels , and Miami Angels , structuring and closing more than 8,500 deals with over $9 billion in assets under administration. Assure offers a full suite of services including special purpose vehicle administration, fund accounting and fund taxes, Exempt Reporting Advisor (ERA) services, KYC/AML services and 506(c) accreditation. For more information about Assure, visit www.assure.co.

