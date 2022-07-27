LUCKIE & COMPANY LAUNCHES HEALTHCARE DIVISION:

Luckie Health will provide data-centric marketing solutions for healthcare companies

ATLANTA, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing solutions agency Luckie today announced the launch of "Luckie Health," a dedicated practice focused exclusively on solving business challenges for healthcare brands. Led by a group of former pharma marketing executives, Luckie Health will offer a business-first, data-centric approach to the challenges of healthcare marketing.

"Everything about the healthcare ecosystem is changing at a rapid pace, and the companies that embrace data and insights to drive impact across the patient-provider-payer continuum will win," said John Gardner, president & CEO of Luckie. "We understand how complex and interconnected the healthcare landscape is and we're here to create solutions that are based on science, not luck."

Luckie Health offers a suite of services optimized for the healthcare sector including patient and HCP intelligence, launch strategies, non-personal digital solutions, enterprise analytics, and omnichannel patient and professional marketing. The agency also made investments in sophisticated analytics platforms, CRM systems, technology tools and security certifications, and can build and warehouse high volumes of protected data.

The practice is being led by Kamala Prince who spent 20+ years managing patient marketing and product launches at biotech and pharmaceutical companies including United Therapeutics, GlaxoSmithKline and ViiV Healthcare. She is joined by Brian Lamkin, Luckie's SVP of analytics and integrated solutions, and former director of Rx analytics for Galderma. John Petersen rounds out the leadership team as VP of healthcare solutions. Petersen joined Luckie in June 2022 after 30 years in consumer healthcare and pharmaceuticals, working with L'Oréal, Galderma, Novartis, AstraZeneca, and most recently as CCO of Crown Laboratories. The group reports to Luckie CEO, John Gardner, who's managed marketing campaigns for Novartis, Eli Lily, Bayer Consumer Health, GSK, Merck and others.

Luckie has a long history working within healthcare, providing marketing support to pharmaceutical companies, health plans and hospital systems. Luckie Health will continue to focus on the healthcare ecosystem broadly, with a hyper lens on pharmaceutical brands, medical device manufacturers and health plans.

About Luckie: Luckie is a creative, data-driven agency that builds brands and brand experiences to solve real business problems and achieve results luck can't explain. A top, privately held marketing firm in the Southeast, Luckie has offices in Birmingham, Atlanta, Raleigh and Decentraland.

