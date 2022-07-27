Marathon Oil Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2022 Dividend

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a dividend of 8 cents per share on Marathon Oil Corporation common stock. The dividend is payable on September 12, 2022, to stockholders of record on August 17, 2022.

