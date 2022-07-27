Silicon Labs Grows Revenue 55% in Second Quarter 2022

IoT Leader Achieves Significant Revenue Growth in Industrial & Commercial and Home & Life Business Units

AUSTIN, Texas , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, reported robust financial results for the second quarter, which ended July 2, 2022. Revenue exceeded the top end of the guidance range at $263 million, up 13% sequentially and 55% year-on-year.

"We continue to gain momentum, building on strong design win performance, a growing opportunity funnel and market share expansion despite the challenging macro environment. We delivered record revenue in the quarter and operating results ahead of model, driving strong EPS growth," said Matt Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Labs. "We just marked the one-year anniversary of becoming a pure-play IoT company, and we are more confident than ever in our ability to lead and scale in the large and growing IoT wireless market."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue increased to $263 million , up 13% sequentially and 55% year-on-year

Industrial & Commercial revenue for the quarter was $144 million , up 61% year-on-year

Home & Life revenue for the quarter was $119 million , up 49% year-on-year

Gross margin of 62% was slightly favorable due to product mix in the quarter

Results on a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin was 62%

GAAP R&D expenses were $84 million

GAAP SG&A expenses were $49 million

GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 12%

GAAP diluted earnings per share were $0.60

Results on a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables were as follows:

Non-GAAP gross margin was 62%

Non-GAAP R&D expenses were $68 million

Non-GAAP SG&A expenses were $41 million

Non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of revenue was 21%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.17

Business Highlights

Announced a new Bluetooth Location Services solution using accurate, low-power Bluetooth devices to simplify Angle of Arrival (AoA) and Angle of Departure (AoD) location services. This new platform combines the industry-leading energy efficiency of Silicon Labs' BG22 system-in-a package (SiP) modules and SoCs, which can operate for up to ten years on only a coin cell battery, with advanced software that can track assets, improve indoor navigation, and locate tags with sub-meter accuracy.

Completed the buyback of $350 million of the company's shares through the most recent open market repurchase program, resulting in the retirement of 2.5 million shares and bringing the year-to-date total for share repurchases to $600 million , retiring a total of 4.3 million shares. Additionally, the company's board of directors has authorized a new $250 million open market repurchase program of the company's common stock, through the end of 2023.

Announced the appointment of Robert ("Bob") Conrad to the company's board of directors. Conrad brings nearly 40 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, most recently with NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) as SVP of the Automotive Microcontrollers and Processors Business until his retirement in 2019. In addition, Bob brings significant experience driving strategic focus and successfully scaling businesses.

William ("Bill") Wood announced he will not stand for reelection and will be retiring from the Silicon Labs board after 25 years of service. Bill joined the board of directors in 1997 and served as lead director from 2005-2021. His board tenure concludes at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders.

"Bill Wood has been instrumental to Silicon Labs' success since the very beginning of our journey," said Johnson. "We're grateful for his leadership throughout the years and wish him the very best."

Business Outlook

The company expects third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $265 to $275 million. The company also estimates the following results:

On a GAAP basis:

GAAP gross margin of approximately 60%

GAAP operating expenses of approximately $137 million

GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 36%

GAAP diluted earnings per share between $0.49 to $0.59

On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the impact of stock compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items as set forth in the reconciliation tables:

Non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 60.5%

Non-GAAP operating expenses of approximately $113 million

Non-GAAP effective tax rate of approximately 26%

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share between $1.08 to $1.18

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

Silicon Labs will host an earnings conference call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions at 7:30 am CDT today. An audio webcast will be available on Silicon 'Labs' website (www.silabs.com) under Investor Relations. In addition, the company will post an audio recording of the event at silabs.com/investors and make a replay available through August 3, 2022, online or by calling (877) 344-7529 (US) or (412) 317-0088 (international) and entering access code 2437694.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on Silicon Labs' current expectations. The words "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "anticipate", "plan", "project", "will", and similar phrases as they relate to Silicon Labs are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views and assumptions of Silicon Labs and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the following: the timing and scope of share repurchases, and/or dividends; the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economy, including the restrictions on travel and transportation and other actions taken by governmental authorities and disruptions to the business of our customers or our global supply chain that have occurred or may occur in the future, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on our employees and our ability to provide services to our customers and respond to their needs; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to maintain its historical growth; quarterly fluctuations in revenues and operating results; difficulties developing new products that achieve market acceptance; risks associated with international activities (including trade barriers, particularly with respect to China); intellectual property litigation risks; risks associated with acquisitions and divestitures; product liability risks; difficulties managing and/or obtaining sufficient supply from Silicon Labs' distributors, manufacturers and subcontractors; dependence on a limited number of products; absence of long-term commitments from customers; inventory-related risks; difficulties managing international activities; risks that Silicon Labs may not be able to manage strains associated with its growth; credit risks associated with its accounts receivable; dependence on key personnel; stock price volatility; geographic concentration of manufacturers, assemblers, test service providers and customers in Asia that subjects Silicon Labs' business and results of operations to risks of natural disasters, epidemics or pandemics, war and political unrest, including risks that demand and the supply chain may be adversely affected by military conflict (including between Russia and Ukraine), terrorism, sanctions or other geopolitical events globally; debt-related risks; capital-raising risks; the competitive and cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; average selling prices of products may decrease significantly and rapidly; information technology risks; cyber-attacks against Silicon Labs' products and its networks and other factors that are detailed in the SEC filings of Silicon Laboratories Inc. The level of share repurchases and/or dividends depends on market conditions and the level of other uses of cash. Silicon Labs disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. References in this press release to Silicon Labs shall mean Silicon Laboratories Inc.

Note to editors: Silicon Laboratories, Silicon Labs, the "S" symbol, and the Silicon Labs logo are trademarks of Silicon Laboratories Inc. All other product names noted herein may be trademarks of their respective holders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 2,

2022

July 3,

2021

July 2,

2022

July 3,

2021 Revenues $263,150

$169,492

$496,964

$327,349 Cost of revenues 99,247

73,194

177,289

139,297 Gross profit 163,903

96,298

319,675

188,052 Operating expenses:













Research and development 83,511

64,832

161,053

128,847 Selling, general and administrative 49,013

42,953

93,660

85,407 Operating expenses 132,524

107,785

254,713

214,254 Operating income (loss) 31,379

(11,487)

64,962

(26,202) Other income (expense):













Interest income and other, net 3,445

475

4,944

1,624 Interest expense (1,667)

(6,486)

(3,347)

(17,810) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 33,157

(17,498)

66,559

(42,388) Provision for income taxes 10,994

1,165

22,683

3,157 Equity-method earnings (28)

172

1,166

1,898 Income (loss) from continuing operations 22,135

(18,491)

45,042

(43,647) Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

38,423

--

77,088















Net income $ 22,135

$ 19,932

$ 45,042

$ 33,441















Basic earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.62

$ (0.41)

$ 1.22

$ (0.98) Net income $ 0.62

$ 0.44

$ 1.22

$ 0.75















Diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.60

$ (0.41)

$ 1.18

$ (0.98) Net income $ 0.60

$ 0.44

$ 1.18

$ 0.73















Weighted-average common shares outstanding:













Basic 35,722

44,803

36,862

44,481 Diluted 36,604

45,756

38,063

45,794

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements

In addition to the GAAP results provided throughout this document, Silicon Labs has provided non-GAAP financial measurements on a basis excluding non-cash and other charges and benefits. Details of these excluded items are presented in the tables below, which reconcile the GAAP results to non-GAAP financial measurements.

The non-GAAP financial measurements do not replace the presentation of Silicon Labs' GAAP financial results. These measurements provide supplemental information to assist management and investors in analyzing Silicon Labs' financial position and results of operations. Silicon Labs has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and as a means to emphasize the results of core on-going operations.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended July 2, 2022 Non-GAAP Income Statement Items

GAAP Measure

GAAP Percent of

Revenue

Stock

Compensation

Expense

Intangible

Asset

Amortization

Non-

GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Percent of

Revenue Revenues

$263,150













































Gross profit

163,903

62.3 %

$ 274

$ --

$164,177

62.4 %

























Research and development

83,511

31.7 %

7,703

7,363

68,445

26.0 %

























Selling, general and administrative

49,013

18.7 %

6,412

1,479

41,122

15.6 %

























Operating income

31,379

11.9 %

14,389

8,842

54,610

20.8 %





Three Months Ended July 2, 2022

Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

GAAP Measure

Stock Compensation

Expense*

Intangible

Asset

Amortization*

Equity-Method Investment

Adjustments*

Income Tax Adjustments

Non- GAAP Measure Net income

$22,135

$14,389

$8,842

$28

$(2,631)

$42,763

























Diluted shares outstanding

36,604

















36,604

























Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.60

















$ 1.17



























* Represents pre-tax amounts

Unaudited Forward-Looking Statements Regarding Business Outlook (In millions, except per share data)

Business Outlook

Three Months Ending October 1, 2022



GAAP Measure

Non-GAAP Adjustments*

Non-GAAP Measure Gross margin

60 %

0.5 %

60.5 %













Operating expenses

$137

$(24)

$113













Effective tax rate

36 %

(10) %

26 %













Diluted earnings per share - low

$0.49

$0.59

$1.08













Diluted earnings per share - high

$0.59

$0.59

$1.18













* Non-GAAP adjustments include the following estimates: stock compensation expense of $16.3 million, intangible asset amortization of $8.1 million and the associated tax impact from the aforementioned items.



Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



July 2, 2022

January 1,

2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 504,850

$1,074,623 Short-term investments 972,845

964,582 Accounts receivable, net 72,106

98,313 Inventories 74,026

49,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 86,138

51,748 Total current assets 1,709,965

2,238,573 Property and equipment, net 149,447

146,516 Goodwill 376,389

376,389 Other intangible assets, net 99,784

118,978 Other assets, net 83,813

77,839 Total assets $2,419,398

$2,958,295







Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 95,365

$ 47,327 Current portion of convertible debt, net --

450,599 Deferred revenue and returns liability 10,696

13,849 Other current liabilities 126,058

157,052 Total current liabilities 232,119

668,827 Convertible debt, net 528,564

-- Other non-current liabilities 53,371

77,044 Total liabilities 814,054

745,871 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued --

-- Common stock – $0.0001 par value; 250,000 shares authorized; 34,223 and 38,481 shares issued and outstanding at July 2, 2022 and January 1, 2022, respectively 3

4 Retained earnings 1,619,396

2,214,839 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,055)

(2,419) Total stockholders' equity 1,605,344

2,212,424 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,419,398

$2,958,295

Silicon Laboratories Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended

July 2, 2022

July 3,

2021 Operating Activities





Net income $ 45,042

$ 33,441 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations:





Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes --

(77,088) Depreciation of property and equipment 10,561

8,184 Amortization of other intangible assets 19,194

22,902 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 994

11,822 Loss on extinguishment of convertible debt 3

3,370 Stock-based compensation expense 27,264

22,620 Equity-method earnings (1,166)

(1,898) Deferred income taxes (9,344)

(5,644) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 26,207

(4,377) Inventories (24,714)

(4,447) Prepaid expenses and other assets (25,286)

(3,591) Accounts payable 25,606

14,711 Other current liabilities and income taxes (3,418)

(10,626) Deferred revenue and returns liability (3,153)

(175) Other non-current liabilities (4,416)

(3,464) Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations 83,374

5,740







Investing Activities





Purchases of marketable securities (554,267)

(80,426) Sales of marketable securities 27,404

186,626 Maturities of marketable securities 511,296

100,023 Purchases of property and equipment (12,322)

(10,779) Purchases of other assets --

(578) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of continuing operations (27,889)

194,866







Financing Activities





Payments on debt (21)

(140,572) Repurchases of common stock (579,040)

(18,982) Payment of taxes withheld for vested stock awards (13,958)

(19,732) Proceeds from the issuance of common stock 6,365

8,388 Net cash used in financing activities of continuing operations (586,654)

(170,898)







Discontinued Operations





Operating activities (38,604)

72,674 Investing activities --

(2,018) Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations (38,604)

70,656







Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (569,773)

100,364 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,074,623

202,720 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 504,850

$303,084

