Three Virginia Mason Franciscan Health Hospitals Again Ranked as Best Hospitals in Washington State by U.S. News and World Report

TACOMA, Wash. and SEATTLE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Virginia Mason Franciscan Health hospitals – Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle (#2), St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma (#5), and St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale (#12) – were recognized again among the Best Hospitals in Washington state according to U.S. News & World Report.

"I am very proud of our Virginia Mason Franciscan Health team members on this tremendous accomplishment," said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to deliver world-class care to our patients and communities."

Each year, U.S. News & World Report publishes a list of top-performing hospitals within the nation, state, and region. For the 2022-2023 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. This year, 103 hospitals in Washington state were evaluated and only 14 hospitals were recognized -- three of which were Virginia Mason Franciscan Health facilities.

"The hospitals named among the best have extensive medical expertise and a history of delivering good outcomes," said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. "When patients and their medical professionals are considering their options for care, the rankings are designed to help them identify hospitals that are superior in the kind of care they may need."

The following is a list of the three hospitals and their respective awards:

Virginia Mason Medical Center

Ranked number 2 in Washington

High performing in 6 specialties in 16 procedures and conditions

St. Joseph Medical Center

Ranked number 5 in Washington , up from 8th in 2021

High performing in 11 procedures and conditions

St. Michael Medical Center

Ranked number 12 in Washington , up from 13th in 2021

High performing in 7 procedures and conditions

U.S. News evaluated each hospital's performance using a variety of measures such as survival rates, complication rates, patient experience and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals methodology factors in data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, American Hospital Association, professional organizations and medical specialists.

About Virginia Mason Franciscan Health

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a world-class health system serving the Pacific Northwest, offering access to some of the country's most prestigious experts and hospitals that are internationally recognized for superior quality. Our expansive system builds upon the strength of more than 300 sites of care, including 11 top-tier hospitals, 18,000 team members, and 5,400 employed physicians, advance practice providers (APPs) and community providers to improve the health of our communities. Together we deliver easily accessible, instantly responsive and digitally connected patient-centric care.

By bringing together the brightest health care minds through Benaroya Research Institute, a global leader in autoimmune disease and immune system research, we deliver the most advanced therapies and technologies for our patients. We are also proud to be the home of Bailey-Boushay House, the first skilled-nursing and outpatient chronic care management program in the United States designed specifically to meet the needs of people with HIV/AIDS. We are committed to addressing health care disparities by caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, including the poor and underserved, providing more than $300 million in community benefit – free, subsidized, and reduced cost health care and programs. Learn more at www.vmfh.org .

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

