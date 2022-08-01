LATEST AMAZFIT T-REX 2 UPDATE INTRODUCES ROUTE IMPORT & REAL-TIME NAVIGATION, AND TRAINING TEMPLATES

The rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch has expanded its impressive array of action and adventure features.

CUPERTINO, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand owned by Zepp (NYSE: ZEPP), has launched its latest firmware update for its rugged outdoor GPS smartwatch, the Amazfit T-Rex 2. This new update introduces the eagerly-anticipated Route Import and Real-time Navigation function, which lets users import route files from the Zepp App and navigate along them, directly on the watch. Users can also enjoy a boost to their fitness journeys with this update, due to the addition of the ability to create custom Training Templates, which allows users to structure unique training plans to fit their personal workout targets.

Route Import & Real-time Navigation

Just in time for summer, Amazfit T-Rex 2 users can now unleash their inner explorer by importing GPX/TCX/KML route files to their watch. Route files can be downloaded from external channels, such as Strava or directly via a location's QR code, and transferred into the Zepp App, before being imported to the Amazfit T-Rex 2. The user's movement as they navigate along this imported route can be displayed in real-time, directly on the display, making it easier than ever to embark on an outdoor adventure along a famous trail.

Training Templates

Users can create training templates in the Zepp App, which can be applied to 11 different sports. Each template can be divided into Warm Up, Training, Rest, and Recovery stages - which can be repeated up to 30 times per template - and users can enable Warm Down when the workout is complete. The watch can even be set to to send reminders or automatically change training stages based on the user's workout data, to help keep training smooth and efficient. After completing their workout, users can view their performance for each training stage, directly on the watch.

To access these features, users simply need to download the latest update for the Amazfit T-Rex 2's firmware - version 9.22.7.2 - from the Zepp App. For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smart watches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

