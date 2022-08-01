PGT Trucking, Inc. Announces the Addition of Robert Hoelke as Senior Vice President, Commercial

ALIQUIPPA, Pa., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGT Trucking Inc., a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services, announces the addition of Robert Hoelke to the Executive Leadership Team as Senior Vice President, Commercial.

"In this role, Bob will be responsible for developing new client relationships, expanding our business opportunities throughout North America and continuing to build upon PGT's quality customer service model," stated Gregg Troian, PGT Trucking President.

Hoelke brings over two decades of experience in sales leadership and business development within the steel industry, with a strong commitment to building relationships, driving revenue and developing top-performing teams through innovative strategies and a focus on customer service and satisfaction. In addition, Hoelke concentrated on growing sales efforts in various end markets and developing cost-effective transit solutions for customers.

"I am fortunate to have this opportunity to be part of PGT Trucking, a company that is revolutionizing the way businesses ship freight," said Hoelke. "I am excited to help the company expand into new markets while continuing to deliver the highest level of customer service and personal relationships."

Hoelke holds his bachelor's degree in logistics from The Pennsylvania State University and his Strategic Metals Management Certificate from Washington University in St. Louis. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA, he currently resides in Franklin Park, PA, with his wife and children.

"PGT Trucking is leading the transportation industry in progressive freight solutions," added Troian. "With Bob's direction, we are excited to bring new, forward-thinking initiatives and dynamic strategies to our business development platform, continuing to drive the Future of Flatbed."

About PGT Trucking:

PGT Trucking, Inc., is a multi-service transportation firm offering flatbed, dedicated, international and specialized services. PGT is the leader in progressive freight transportation and fleet evolution, exceeding customer expectations with a strong focus on the Future of FlatbedSM. At PGT Trucking, "Safety is Everyone's Job – All the Time." Visit www.pgttrucking.com .

