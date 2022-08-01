RxSpark Partners with Marley Drug to Integrate Mail Order Pharmacy to its Next Generation Discounts Program

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RxSpark, a technology company focused on revolutionizing the online health space, is excited to announce its partnership with Marley Drug, integrating mail order pharmacy into the RxSpark pharmacy discounts platform.

Marley Drug, a subsidiary of the pharmaceutical company, Medicure Inc., is a full-service pharmacy based in North Carolina licensed to dispense and ship medications to all 50 states. Once a small local pharmacy, Marley Drug has evolved into a sophisticated online platform.

Through this strategic partnership with Marley Drug, RxSpark enables users to check medication prices online alongside those at their local pharmacies, and order online for delivery straight to their door.

In addition to standard refills, Marley Drug offers extended supply fills for 6-12 months and includes over 100 chronic care medications on its Wholesale Price List, priced at $37 for a 6-month supply, or $70 for 12 months, with free delivery anywhere in the United States and to most U.S. territories.

Marley Drug's competitive pricing, expansive range of low-cost generic medication, and unique Wholesale Price List concept fits perfectly with RxSpark's commitment to helping Americans reduce the cost of their medication and bringing more transparency to prescription prices.

"In light of seismic changes to the health arena and the shift to online services, we are excited to partner with Marley Drug, offering mail order to our members" commented RxSpark Founder, John Casson. "Our goal is always to improve access to affordable prescription medications, encouraging adherence to treatment plans to achieve a healthier America. The Marley Drug partnership adds an affordable mail order option to our prescription savings program."

"Marley Drug is pleased to partner with RxSpark and to serve as the sole mail order pharmacy on their platform. Many Americans don't realize that prescription pricing can significantly vary between pharmacies, and even from day to day. However, having Marley Drug as a consistent option on the RxSpark platform for affordable medication accessible by all Americans, regardless of where they live, will provide a reasonable option for medication disparities," says Albert D. Friesen, PhD, CEO of Medicure and Chair of its Board of Directors.

This exciting partnership marks the latest phase in RxSpark's growth strategy, leveraging the technology behind its pharmacy discounts program with further platform developments and integrations. The disruptive new unified health platform will feature health products, lab testing, and various health services.

