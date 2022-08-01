Vantage partners UNHCR for global fundraising activity for refugees, matches donations dollar-for-dollar.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage, an international multi-asset broker, is pleased to announce that it is launching a month-long donation drive in support of UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to help refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide.

Vantage will be matching all donations from both new and existing clients, dollar for dollar, to support humanitarian efforts undertaken by UNHCR. The donation drive will run for one month until 30 August and may be extended based on client feedback.

UNHCR is a global organisation that has spent the last 70 years dedicated to saving lives, protecting rights and building a better future for refugees. Vantage and UNHCR jointly believe that everyone has the right to seek asylum and find safe refuge.

According to UNHCR, the number of people forced to flee conflict, violence, human rights violations, and persecution has now crossed the staggering milestone of 100 million for the first time on record, highlighting worldwide food insecurity, the climate crisis, war in Ukraine and other emergencies from Africa to Afghanistan as leading causes.

Ann Moey, Partnerships Manager at UNHCR says, "International solidarity is needed now more than ever, and all sectors of society can do their bit to help. Support from private sector partners like Vantage helps us inject vital energy into our humanitarian efforts, and allows us to deliver more assistance to vulnerable, displaced communities worldwide."

The fundraising initiative is another step forward in Vantage's corporate ESG journey, which was driven by the collective desire among its staff to make the world a better place. This donation drive follows closely after Vantage's partnership with Supercar Blondie in participating in the Blue Carbon ESG initiative in Sardinia, Italy, as well as its multi-year sponsorship of the McLaren MX Extreme E team.

Sofiia Starchevska, ESG Ambassador at Vantage, said, "It's infinitely more empowering and motivating knowing that your actions are one of many. It's easier to see the power of collective, as opposed to individual, action, and this is what we want to achieve with this fundraising activity."

"At Vantage, we know that the mental, emotional, and physical trauma of being displaced and having to rebuild in a strange land is a massive challenge, and we hope our initiative will double our support for refugees to seek protection and enable them to rebuild their lives. Together with UNHCR, we hope to make care our shared currency."

