Winston & Strawn Adds Justin F. Hoffman as Corporate Partner in Houston

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Winston & Strawn LLP announced today that Justin F. Hoffman has joined the firm as a partner in the Houston office. Justin is a member of the firm's Transactions Department and focuses his practice on corporate finance, M&A transactions, and governance and compliance matters.

Justin regularly advises clients on public and private capital markets transactions, acquisition financing, and special situations and Chapter 11 proceedings. He has significant experience in high-yield and convertible debt securities and has led billions of dollars of bond transactions for both issuers and underwriters, including some of the largest energy players in Texas and the Southeast. He has also represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, including both public– and private-company transactions.

"Winston & Strawn is a highly respected firm with a strong culture of collaboration and experience in corporate transactions," said Justin. "I have worked alongside Winston attorneys for years and look forward to delivering value as we help clients navigate the complexities of the current market."

"Houston today is an international hub for increasingly large M&A deals and strategic acquisitions," said Mike Blankenship, Houston office managing partner. "Justin's talent for structuring intricate agreements for some of the largest corporations in the world will serve Winston well as we continue to attract clients in the energy sector."

In addition to the energy sector, Justin provides legal counsel to clients in the financial services industry as well as public and private companies, underwriters, and investors in the technology, media, and telecommunications (TMT) sector.

"Winston is committed to bringing top-tier talent like Justin to increase our capabilities and help clients navigate a changing landscape," said Winston Chairman Tom Fitzgerald. "Any potential market downturn is expected to have a significant impact on the complexity and nature of corporate transactions."

Winston & Strawn LLP is an international law firm with 16 offices in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. More information about the firm is available at www.winston.com .

Contact:

Michael Goodwin

mgoodwin@stantonprm.com

646-502-3595

(PRNewsfoto/Winston & Strawn LLP) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Winston & Strawn LLP