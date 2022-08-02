Cybellum To Preview the State of Automotive Software Security 2022 Report

Free webinar will take a deep dive into automotive cybersecurity risks and trends

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leading provider of the Product Security Platform for vehicle, product, and device manufacturers, announced today the opening of registration for a free webinar that will preview the soon to be released State of Automotive Software Security 2022 Research Report.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday August 9th at 11am EDT. Instant registration is available here. All participants will receive an advanced copy of the report.

2022 hasn't been an easy year for cybersecurity professionals in the automotive industry. Hackers are increasingly setting their sights on connected vehicles including the much-publicized ethical Tesla hacks, a ransomware attack against Honda, and a suspected attack on a local Toyota supplier. These are only a few examples from the rapidly evolving threat landscape.

In addition, there is a rising risk to supply chain security due to reliance on complex software supply chains for connected vehicles, and recent supply chain shortages and breakdowns that push the automotive industry to rely on new and often un-vetted suppliers. The regulatory requirement for SBOMs is one of the ways to address supply chain security, but many teams are still struggling to create, remediate and manage SBOMs in a continuous and automated way that includes a complete system view, covering proprietary, third party, and open-source code without slowing down production.

"The next phase of WP.29 which came into direct effect this July, adds even more compliance and regulation requirements to product security teams' already-heavy workload," said David Leichner, CMO at Cybellum. "Our security analysts have dug deep into Cybellum's Product Security Platform database, covering over 100 automotive software components, to find the most common security vulnerabilities and vulnerable components in today's vehicles."

This webinar will offer a preview of the report and will discuss in detail its findings including the most common vulnerabilities and vulnerable components. Register for the webinar here.

