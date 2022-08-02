Milestone Brands Strengthens its Leadership Team by adding Daniel Walker as Chief Operating Officer of Milestone Brands, LLC.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milestone Brands LLC , the premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, announced that it had added Daniel "Dan" Walker to its leadership team as Chief Operation Officer.

Dan will begin his leadership journey with Milestone Brands as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Eric Dopkins, CEO. As COO, Dan will lead all things "operations" in the U.S., Canada, and international sales. Reporting directly to Dan will be Richard Sorenson, currently, C.O.O. for "Legacy" Milestone Brands, and Sorenson's operations team, which includes Edgardo Munoz, Director of Inventory Management; and Customer Service Managers Jane Neilan and Emily Link. Dan will also support the Victoria Distillers Inc. (VDI) team in Canada with President Peter Hunt and Tim Lo, who leads VDI Operations.

Dan will support Milestone Brands' strategic planning as it integrates Victoria Distillers Inc. and Empress 1908 Gin, and improves its agility and speed while developing the company's international footprint.

Dan and his family will be relocating to Austin, Texas, in early August. The Milestone Brands team is thrilled to work with Dan as the company develops its future roadmap of growth for Milestone Brands, LLC.

ABOUT MILESTONE BRANDS LLC

Milestone Brands LLC, a premium spirits company based in Austin, Texas, was founded in February 2016 by two local entrepreneurs and veterans of the beverage and spirits industry, Eric Dopkins, former CEO of Deep Eddy Vodka, and Chad Auler, creator of Savvy Vodka and co-founder of Deep Eddy Vodka. As a national spirits supplier, acquirer, innovator, and marketer of alcohol beverage brands, Milestone's portfolio includes Dulce Vida Spirits , Campo Bravo Tequila , Naranja Orange Liqueur , and American Born Whiskey .

ABOUT VICTORIA DISTILLERS & EMPRESS 1908 GIN

A pioneer in Canadian distilling, Victoria Distillers, has been producing award-winning spirits since 2008 and was acquired by Milestone Brands in Summer 2022. Our unique waterfront location in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, houses the copper pot stills that produce our range of spirits - most notably, Empress 1908 Gin. Empress 1908 Gin was created by Victoria Distillers and inspired by the legendary Fairmont Empress Hotel. Empress 1908 appeals to one's sense of creative delight through its balanced citrus and spice palette, brilliant color, light floral fragrance, and soft texture. Empress 1908 is available in liquor stores across Canada, the USA, and many international countries.

