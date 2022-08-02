Parker Arts Announces 2022-2023 Season

Highlights Include Berlin Featuring Terri Nunn, The Sound of Music, and The Clairvoyants

PARKER, Colo., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Arts recently announced their much-anticipated 2022-2023 show season. The season includes concerts by multi-platinum recording artist and Academy of Country Music® Award winner Sara Evans, rock and pop legends Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Night Ranger and A Flock of Seagulls, legendary singer-songwriters Karla Bonoff and Lee Greenwood, and Emmy® Award winner John Tesh and his Big Band Live.

As always, Parker Arts is bringing top-tier musical theater to Parker, including performances of The Addams Family, The Sound of Music, and Jimmy Buffet's Escape to Margaritaville. Holiday classics are also returning to the PACE Center & Schoolhouse stages, along with A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show, featuring a cast of Broadway's best, and shadow dance team, The Silhouettes, from America's Got Talent: The Champions. Families are also invited to a special movie presentation of Elf in the PACE Center theater.

"We're thrilled to have such a great mix of acts this season," said Parker Arts Cultural Director Carrie Glassburn. "With so many different shows, from country and rock to shadow dance and musical theater, there really is something for everyone."

For tickets and more information, visit ParkerArts.org.

Check out the full season below:

Uncharted Music Series: Carly Burruss

Berlin featuring Terri Nunn

Uncharted Music Series: Mary Fahl , formerly of October Project

Friday Night Jazz: An Evening of Latin Jazz

The Comedy Zone

Katherine Dines of Hunk Ta Bunk Da

The Clairvoyants Experience

Night Ranger

A Very Special Evening with Karla Bonoff

Choir!Choir!Choir!

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Czech, Please!

Friday Night Jazz: So the Story Goes with Robert Johnson

School of Breaking

The Rocket Man Show

Dry Bar Comedy

The Addams Family, the musical

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Paddington Gets in a Jam

BoDeans

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo ZOOMobile

Sara Evans

Lee Greenwood

Uncharted Music Series: Rapid Grass

The Silhouettes

A Rocky Mountain Christmas

The Boy Band Project Holiday Edition

Holiday Movie: Elf

A Slightly Wicked Holiday Show

A Classic Parker Holiday

The Nutcracker

The Sound of Music, the musical

The Pirates of Penzance—Opera Colorado

Jungle Book

Uncharted Music Series: Adam Ezra Group

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Shakespeare in Love

Friday Night Jazz: The Music of Nat King Cole with Robert Johnson

Uncharted Music Series: Griffin House

Justin Willman

Celtic Steps

John Tesh

Friday Night Jazz: Ladies of Jazz

Garrison Keillor Tonight

Animal Farm

A Flock of Seagulls w/Strangelove: The Depeche Mode Experience

Piano Battle ( Paul Cibis and Andreas Kern )

Uncharted Music Series: Meaghan Farrell

Parker Chorale: A Celebration of Rodgers and Hammerstein

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience (Beatles Tribute)

KILLER? A Photographic Exploration ( Amos Nachoum : Dispelling the Misconceptions)

Cirque Kalabante: Afrique en Cirque

Parker Symphony Orchestra: Arabian Nights

Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville

ABOUT PARKER ARTS

PARKER ARTS encompasses the many facilities and events that the Town of Parker's Cultural Department oversees, including a wide variety of local, regional, national and international, cultural, arts, scientific and educational programming and rentals. The PACE Center is home to a 534-seat theater, art gallery, event room, dance studio, culinary kitchen, and several classrooms. The historic Schoolhouse houses a cozy 200-seat theater, small art gallery, dance studio, and vintage classrooms. The century-old Ruth Memorial Chapel is on the National Register of Historic Places and is the perfect setting for small weddings, church groups or quiet meetings. For more information about Parker Arts, visit www.ParkerArts.org .

CONTACT:

Taylor Rosty

Lasso Digital

307.262.3646 | taylor@lassodigital.co

View original content:

SOURCE Parker Arts