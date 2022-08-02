Santa Rita Ranch Named Top-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin Area by RCLCO

LIBERTY HILL, Texas, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Rita Ranch, a 3,800-acre historical ranch redesigned as a master-planned community with world-class amenities and spectacular views near Austin, Texas has once more ranked #1 in sales in the Austin-Round Rock area, according to the 2022 RCLCO mid-year report. Santa Rita Ranch also placed 29th in the nation in total sales, up from last year's rank of 33rd.

"We have a top-notch team working hard every day to make sure that Santa Rita Ranch provides the very best possible place to live for all of our many residents," said Santa Rita Ranch Developer Ed Horne, "so recognition like this from an expert group like RCLCO is a wonderful thing. But what we love most is welcoming friendly new faces to our master-planned community, which is why we're so happy to have added 273 new families to our Ranch community so far this year!"

As a leader in real estate consulting, RCLCO has been conducting an annual national survey to identify the top-selling, best master-planned communities since 1994. It is always an honor for any community to make the list, as it shows that the community is healthy, prosperous, and growing, and Santa Rita Ranch is proud to have made the RCLCO list many times since the Austin-area community first broke ground.

The success of Santa Rita Ranch is part of a larger trend, as the Austin-Round Rock area becomes one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the nation. Ranked one of the best places to live in the U.S. due to a rapidly-growing job market, a business-friendly political environment, pleasant weather, and a low overall cost of living, Austin has seen an explosion of new arrivals as families from all over the country relocate to the region to start a new life.

This has helped to fuel the growth of master-planned communities such as Santa Rita Ranch, which offer resort-style amenities alongside houses from some of the nation's leading home builders to create welcoming, friendly neighborhoods.

About Santa Rita Ranch

The Santa Rita Ranch master-planned community in the Texas Hill Country north of Austin, offers beautiful, affordable homes and exceptional lifestyle options. It's been honored as a three-time Developer of the Year, three-time Community of the Year, and the Best-Selling Master-Planned Community in the Austin-Round Rock area.

